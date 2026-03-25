Ant Middleton fell for an obviously fake Keanu Reeves account’s anti-woke message, and went straight into public ownership – 17 savage takedowns

Social Media ant middleton funny

It’s almost four months since London Mayoral hopeful and Dubai resident Ant Middleton fell for an AI slop video of an irate soldier yelling at a police officer, and his post is still up.

I’ve warned of the unrest between our Military and the Government… Keep going boys! 🫡🇬🇧 https://t.co/Pdhubgigg4 — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) December 5, 2025

Having been dragged all over the internet for that gaffe, you’d think the former Royal Marine and star of SAS: Who Dares Wins would be slightly more cautious about what he quote tweets, going forward, but it seems not. This obviously fake Keanu Reeves account is the latest thing to catch Middleton’s anti-woke eye.

Here’s what he had to say about this apparent 180 from ‘Keanu’.

We’re sorry if you just cringed yourself inside out on his behalf.

The responses were hilarious, brutal and occasionally NSFW.

1.

This isn't Keanu Reeves, you gibbering chimp. Wants to be Mayor of London but can't spot a dodgy account online. Keanu Reeves is a long-term ally of the LGBTQ+ community. https://t.co/FzSqBIqrla — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 24, 2026

2.

Nah this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. There’s no way you actually think that is actually Keanu Reeves😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Seth (@sethsfilmreview) March 24, 2026

3.

Ant Middleton, who wants to be the next Mayor of London, is quote-tweeting a fake Keanu Reeves account based in Africa. Someone needs to investigate his time in the Special Forces, just in case someone pretended to be the Prime Minister and managed to extract secrets from him. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 24, 2026

4.

The man who wants to be Mayor of London has fallen for a fake Keanu Reeves account.

This is why daft old cunts shouldn’t be allowed on the internet pic.twitter.com/TMP1NXTaeH — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) March 24, 2026

5.

Someone needs to study whether excessive use of Just for Men can cause IQ loss. https://t.co/pYTdEdRKwp — Lord Protector Will Wartsandall (@LewensWill) March 24, 2026

6.

Oh m8, you’ve had an absolute mare here — Dli_odoir (@Dli_ODoir) March 24, 2026

7.

Next: “Keaneu” will ask Ant money because he is stuck abroad / in hospital, “his” bank account frozen by the LGBT “mafia”… 🤣🤣🤣 — I @sweetdevil.bsky.social 💙🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ally (@SoftDvil) March 24, 2026

8.

The IQ of plant pot this fella 🪴 https://t.co/mJDxsjayT7 — French Tone (@_Arne_Slot) March 24, 2026

9.