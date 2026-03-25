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Ant Middleton fell for an obviously fake Keanu Reeves account’s anti-woke message, and went straight into public ownership – 17 savage takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 25th, 2026

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It’s almost four months since London Mayoral hopeful and Dubai resident Ant Middleton fell for an AI slop video of an irate soldier yelling at a police officer, and his post is still up.

Having been dragged all over the internet for that gaffe, you’d think the former Royal Marine and star of SAS: Who Dares Wins would be slightly more cautious about what he quote tweets, going forward, but it seems not. This obviously fake Keanu Reeves account is the latest thing to catch Middleton’s anti-woke eye.

@KeanuReevetb5s Many people are boycotting me after i said that children should not be exposed to movies or shows featuring LGBTQ themes. I argued that children should be raised according to “traditional values” and that adults should simply allow kids to enjoy their childhood as children. With what looks like an AI image of Keanu Reeves sitting on the front of a car

Here’s what he had to say about this apparent 180 from ‘Keanu’.

Common sense from Hollywood! Rest assured Keanu that you are fully supported and backed by the vast majority. You are on the right side of history! Time to revert to making real, gritty and authentic film and TV. People will look back at this woke era and realise how psychologically brainwashed, weak and controlled they were! The tables are not just turning, they’re being flipped!

We’re sorry if you just cringed yourself inside out on his behalf.

The responses were hilarious, brutal and occasionally NSFW.

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