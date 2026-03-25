Ipswich Town’s Nigel Farage own-goal was already bad enough but Norwich City’s A++ response really rubbed their faces in it

Politics football nigel farage

Ipswich Town haven’t generated this much attention since they won the UEFA Cup with Bobby Robson back in the early ’80s (one for younger readers there).

Except this time there was rather less to be proud about after Nigel Farage turned up at their home ground of Portman Road for a gratuitous Reform UK publicity stunt, first of all posting this.

I’ve never been too bad on the right wing. ✍️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/edW9hulPrO — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 24, 2026

And then this.

Best of luck to Ipswich Town Football Club for the rest of the season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WmrGYJrpru — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 24, 2026

Here’s what Ipswich Town had to say about it later …

Following Monday’s visit by the Reform party and its leader, Nigel Farage, the club would like to issue the following statement: Ipswich Town Football Club has, over several years, hosted representatives from a range of political parties. The club remains apolitical and does not… pic.twitter.com/wdzC9PdXqH — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) March 24, 2026

… but it’s fair to say their supporters weren’t happy, they really weren’t happy at all.

This is shameless @IpswichTown. Horrendous look for our so called family club to allow the leader of a party that champions division, hatred, and bigotry to parade around our gaff like he’s lord of the manor. Sick to my stomach #itfc https://t.co/sFb8WnxgfH — kt (@ktlngfrd) March 24, 2026

I was with Ipswich Town for 13 years and I don’t remember a single politician ever being hosted by the club. #ITFC can’t say they are proud to be inclusive,diverse and welcoming then host someone that is completely against those values? https://t.co/aaL9F0LPkq — @craigforrest.bsky.social (@craigforrest1) March 24, 2026

Get out of my fucking football club you divisive cunt. Absolutely shameful from Ipswich Town to allow this to happen #itfc https://t.co/33EpCS1e7l — Jake B (@JAKEB1993) March 24, 2026

And just when it surely couldn’t get any worse for the club, their fierce local rivals across the Suffolk-Norfolk border, Norwich, went and did this.

Petty. Very nice. Well played Norwich 😂 pic.twitter.com/naQonLdvLm — Second Tier podcast (@secondtierpod) March 24, 2026

And also …

Unreal from Norwich City 👏 Standing up for what’s right…#NCFC pic.twitter.com/vgPRGmz5EJ — The Lower Tiers (@LowerTiers) March 24, 2026

Boom!

Sh*thousery at it's finest — The Betting Village (@bettingvillage) March 24, 2026

Norwich won twitter this week 😂😂😂 https://t.co/pwa7CAKUMY — Jodie Turner (PUSB) 🩵🤍 (@thejodiefry) March 24, 2026

Norwich 1 Ipswich 0 — Stuart Crow (@stucrow) March 24, 2026

Fair play, admin. Outstanding stuff. — James T. Kirk (@JustReliq) March 24, 2026

I'm an Ipswich fan and we see what you have done here, fair play 🤣👏 — Ben Connelly (@bconnelly55) March 24, 2026

doesn’t take away from the playoff final but had to stand and applaud https://t.co/4qYPJYSe0O — éls 🍋‍🟩 (@elsmfc) March 24, 2026

Give the Norwich admin a pay rise! 🤣👏 https://t.co/J2K3LCcmS8 — Frogman 🐸🤿 (@ShirtsofNeil) March 24, 2026

And finally, with both eyes back on Farage, this, very much this.

*chuckles* no you misunderstood, I meant keep your politics out of football. My politics absolutely belong in football https://t.co/vukepy1JAW — Y (@tinscognito__) March 24, 2026

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