Politics football nigel farage

Ipswich Town’s Nigel Farage own-goal was already bad enough but Norwich City’s A++ response really rubbed their faces in it

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Ipswich Town haven’t generated this much attention since they won the UEFA Cup with Bobby Robson back in the early ’80s (one for younger readers there).

Except this time there was rather less to be proud about after Nigel Farage turned up at their home ground of Portman Road for a gratuitous Reform UK publicity stunt, first of all posting this.

And then this.

Here’s what Ipswich Town had to say about it later …

… but it’s fair to say their supporters weren’t happy, they really weren’t happy at all.

And just when it surely couldn’t get any worse for the club, their fierce local rivals across the Suffolk-Norfolk border, Norwich, went and did this.

And also …

Boom!

And finally, with both eyes back on Farage, this, very much this.

Source