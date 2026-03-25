These young Americans were asked for their thoughts on Trump’s war on Iran and their answers didn’t just speak volumes, it belowed them

US donald trump Iran

Over on Fox News – no, stick with us – Jesse Watters sent a reporter down to the beach to ask sun-kissed Americans what they make of Donald Trump’s war on Iran right now.

Well, that and other things, but it was their thoughts – such as they were – on the Middle East that really caught the attention.

And their answers don’t just speak volumes about the state of Trump’s America right now, it bellows them.

TV reporter finds the dumbest spring breakers in America: ‘Who the f–k is ayatollah?’ https://t.co/btZraraqAz pic.twitter.com/u5tIgnUncO — New York Post (@nypost) March 24, 2026

It prompted no end of comment, and all of these feel pretty on-point to us.

1.

If you want to understand the US, this video would be a very good place to start The median American is not interested in what happens overseas. This is a constraint on the US government (voters don’t like foreign adventurism) but also liberates the government as well (you can… https://t.co/9S19GxJm9k — The Mind Scourge (@TheMindScourge) March 24, 2026

2.

A lot of the problems in the world right now can be explained by this video. For one thing, it’s a big reason why the US government is so unaccountable to public opinion. These are *college students.* A significant amount of the country is totally checked out and comfortable… https://t.co/4PAd0YujVS — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) March 25, 2026

3.

Having just seen long lines for cooking gas cylinders on the streets of cities in India — one of many bystanders to the conflict whose population has been seriously impacted—I’m struck yet again by how relatively insulated the U.S. is from the wars it unleashes https://t.co/CyXmWWEK3V — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 25, 2026

4.

future jet ski dealership owners and their wives https://t.co/IQow0jfk10 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 24, 2026

5.

“The BIGGEST issue in America is what BIKINI I’m wearing tomorrow” “We’re going to war with IRAQ that’s been crazy” “I’ve NEVER heard the word Ayatollah in my life” “Is Venezuela in SPAIN?” America’s future looks so bright lol.pic.twitter.com/7bOKk3ICGF — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) March 24, 2026

6.

Alright, abolish the Department of Education because what are we even doing? — Roland IV (@BleepingHorses) March 24, 2026

7.

Yes excellent point that the Trump administration is conducting a war of choice without getting approval from Americans or congress https://t.co/qsnvt5xxpy — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 24, 2026

And yet there also plenty of people to suggest it was really nothing to worry about. In fact, it’s a good thing.

Everyone's grumpy about this but I think it's great. They're in the prime of their lives on spring break. Fuck all the noise worry about keeping your drink cold you can stress about the other shit later. — Alex (@Alex_muzzo) March 24, 2026

This clip shows young people doing the same thing they’ve been doing for generations. Partying and having fun. Which is completely the opposite from what we hear from the terminally online. These young people while ignorant are clearly not spending their time bitching online.… — Rebecca V. Proud American 🇺🇸 (@AntiCommieBecca) March 25, 2026

Ya know what? At 18-24, they should be having fun.

They should not be bogged down by the world's problems. They have the rest of their lives for that. — GenXWarrior (@Jets1970) March 24, 2026

This was also definitely worth posting out.

Underrated part of this is a little before the 3 min mark, in their segment interviewing a bunch of barely literate college kids with 0.2 BACs, and the girl says some dumb thing about bombing Iran and then they play Trump saying the exact same thing literally word for word lol https://t.co/inb5sXqT1W — Larry J 🇵🇸 (@_LarryJ_) March 24, 2026

To conclude (well, maybe) …

the only ones who are defending people being this insurmountably stupid at like 20 whole years of age in the replies are, unsurprisingly, americans. i don't give a fuck if you're at the prime of your life man get a grip on reality and start using your brain https://t.co/Xd1WT1AzNI — ♡ mari/cohe ♡ (@noinconsistency) March 25, 2026

Or very possibly this.

This is why the US government can do whatever they want to do…. pic.twitter.com/8Q7bhVIDbE — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) March 24, 2026

Yes, that. Definitely that.

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The BBC’s Frank Gardner on why the Iran war is a ‘complete humiliation’ for Donald Trump is a minute and a bit very well spent

Source @nypost