US donald trump Iran

These young Americans were asked for their thoughts on Trump’s war on Iran and their answers didn’t just speak volumes, it belowed them

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2026

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Over on Fox News – no, stick with us – Jesse Watters sent a reporter down to the beach to ask sun-kissed Americans what they make of Donald Trump’s war on Iran right now.

Well, that and other things, but it was their thoughts – such as they were – on the Middle East that really caught the attention.

And their answers don’t just speak volumes about the state of Trump’s America right now, it bellows them.

It prompted no end of comment, and all of these feel pretty on-point to us.

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And yet there also plenty of people to suggest it was really nothing to worry about. In fact, it’s a good thing.

This was also definitely worth posting out.

To conclude (well, maybe) …

Or very possibly this.

Yes, that. Definitely that.

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The BBC’s Frank Gardner on why the Iran war is a ‘complete humiliation’ for Donald Trump is a minute and a bit very well spent

Source @nypost