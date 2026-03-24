US BBC donald trump Iran

The BBC’s Frank Gardner on why the Iran war is a ‘complete humiliation’ for Donald Trump is a minute and a bit very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated March 24th, 2026

The BBC’s estimable security correspondent Frank Gardner is always worth watching, and no more than when he’s talking Donald Trump and his war on Iran.

The American president appears to be preparing to call it a day after he achieved all his aims/got bored (delete as appropriate).

And here is the great Gardner explaining just what this means for the so-called American president, and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent.

Bravo, Frank Gardner.

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Source @aleksbrz11