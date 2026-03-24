The BBC’s Frank Gardner on why the Iran war is a ‘complete humiliation’ for Donald Trump is a minute and a bit very well spent

US BBC donald trump Iran

The BBC’s estimable security correspondent Frank Gardner is always worth watching, and no more than when he’s talking Donald Trump and his war on Iran.

The American president appears to be preparing to call it a day after he achieved all his aims/got bored (delete as appropriate).

And here is the great Gardner explaining just what this means for the so-called American president, and it’s a minute and a bit very well spent.

BBC correspondent admits Trump is backing down and conceding defeat. Iran threatened to obliterate Gulf desalination plants. Without water the Gulf states collapse in days. They begged Trump to stop. Total humiliation for Washington. pic.twitter.com/nLDc2bgABg — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 23, 2026

Bravo, Frank Gardner.

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cc: @realDonaldTrump and MAGA The world sees what an imbecile and a coward Donald Trump is. https://t.co/au6g2P2z8H — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 23, 2026

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Iran has won this war. https://t.co/Ovog2gyNTF — John Wight (@JohnWight1) March 23, 2026

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When I was a teacher, the senior master, Geoffrey Bartlett said to me ‘The sad thing about real stupidity is that you can do absolutely nothing about it’ https://t.co/mY5Hq9rLvO — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 23, 2026

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Say it louder, Frank. The whole planet needs to hear you. — Jennifer Loewenstein (@JenniferLoewe10) March 24, 2026

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It’s not even Tuesday 🌮 https://t.co/wZlcJ8hgor — Nathalie Dion Team Canada (@Nannynannynanoo) March 23, 2026

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If true that’s the best news I’ve heard since the beginning of this debacle. — Stephen Feher (@stephen_feher) March 23, 2026

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Source @aleksbrz11