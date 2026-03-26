US melania trump Robotics

Melania Trump brought a robot to the White House to illustrate her hopes for the future of teaching, and got dragged into the next century – 26 very human takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2026

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We’re not sure why Melania Trump’s second stint as First lady has seen her adopt the role of committee chairperson, but it’s been like watching a pigeon play chess. Entertaining for a while, but ultimately unproductive and ending with crap all over the chess board.

At the start of the month, commentators were gobsmacked when she chaired a UN Security Council session for no apparent reason.

On Wednesday, she stepped up again to host the Fostering the Future Together tech summit at the White House, where she made an entrance with the Figure 03 humanoid robot.

Although Figure 03 is designed to help with household chores, Melania mooted a future where a similar creation would teach children in the home.

Nothing at all dystopian about allowing children to be exposed to whatever the tech billionaires fancy programming into their AI robots’ software. Nope. Nothing to see here. Just think of all the teacher salaries it would save and move on.

Data, the humanoid robot from Star Trek looking to his right, then looking away as though detecting something dubious.

The robot enjoyed the visit.

Tweeters did, too, because it was excellent joke fodder.

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