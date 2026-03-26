Melania Trump brought a robot to the White House to illustrate her hopes for the future of teaching, and got dragged into the next century – 26 very human takedowns

US melania trump Robotics

We’re not sure why Melania Trump’s second stint as First lady has seen her adopt the role of committee chairperson, but it’s been like watching a pigeon play chess. Entertaining for a while, but ultimately unproductive and ending with crap all over the chess board.

At the start of the month, commentators were gobsmacked when she chaired a UN Security Council session for no apparent reason.

Melania Trump presides over UN Security Council pic.twitter.com/E4pTPgDK05 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

On Wednesday, she stepped up again to host the Fostering the Future Together tech summit at the White House, where she made an entrance with the Figure 03 humanoid robot.

"Figure 03" AI-powered robot accompanies first lady Melania Trump to a White House summit on empowering children with educational technology. pic.twitter.com/RShdfvEG38 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 25, 2026

Although Figure 03 is designed to help with household chores, Melania mooted a future where a similar creation would teach children in the home.

Melania talks about an imaginary humanoid robot named Plato that would teach children classical studies pic.twitter.com/aquXlpUXcq — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 25, 2026

Nothing at all dystopian about allowing children to be exposed to whatever the tech billionaires fancy programming into their AI robots’ software. Nope. Nothing to see here. Just think of all the teacher salaries it would save and move on.

The robot enjoyed the visit.

Honored to be invited to the White House by the First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/E8J74hOciq — Figure (@Figure_robot) March 25, 2026

Tweeters did, too, because it was excellent joke fodder.

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Melania Trump (r) walks next to a robot (l). pic.twitter.com/c4dZtYEWVg — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 25, 2026

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What's the difference between Melania Trump and the robot? Donald could turn the robot on.pic.twitter.com/WbgQ91LvYy — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) March 25, 2026

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Can you spot the soulless, unempathetic robot? pic.twitter.com/4TRsFCMzQN — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 25, 2026

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Coming this summer: MELANIA 2: JUDGMENT DAY — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) March 25, 2026

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The look on the face of Melania Trump and all those deep breaths while walking in with a robot. Total ridiculousness. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ml8D7P7JPu — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 25, 2026

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Creepy on so many levels.

It's just another toy and servant for the wealthy. — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) March 25, 2026

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This shit is so embarrassing. https://t.co/efZIFzzEn5 — Adam Deats 🌕 (@AdamDeats) March 25, 2026

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We really barreled straight into the Verhoeven future https://t.co/81cZuvreWJ — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) March 25, 2026

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imagine this happening in veep https://t.co/xZm2obvgOF — selina meyer’s wife (@selinameyersgf) March 25, 2026

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