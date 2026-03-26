US donald trump

The Republican Party presented Trump with the new America First Award, and there’s not enough cringe in the world to cope with it

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2026

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When the history books cover the topic of Donald John Trump, they’re going to focus on the law-breaking, the warmongering, the lies, and the corruption. However, the Guinness Book of Records may want to invent a new category for him, as the recipient of the greatest number of BS awards and trophies.

There are, for a start, a great number of golf trophies from competitions named after him and taking place on his own golf courses, in which his opponents were employees, business contacts, and other people with a reason to turn a blind eye to his infamous cheating.

In addition to those, Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado gave him her medal, presented with a framed certificate, Fifa invented the Fifa Peace Prize and made him the first recipient and Netanyahu gave him the Israel Prize for bringing home the hostages, even though Biden negotiated the release of more of them.

Other unearned honours include the Olympics and military medals awarded to him by star-struck idiots who probably already regret it.

To add to his haul, the GOP has created the America First Award, which they presented to Trump at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual dinner on Wednesday.

Just when you think they’ve sunk as low as they can go, they pull something else out of the bag. It’s almost impressive.

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