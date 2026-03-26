The Republican Party presented Trump with the new America First Award, and there’s not enough cringe in the world to cope with it

US donald trump

When the history books cover the topic of Donald John Trump, they’re going to focus on the law-breaking, the warmongering, the lies, and the corruption. However, the Guinness Book of Records may want to invent a new category for him, as the recipient of the greatest number of BS awards and trophies.

There are, for a start, a great number of golf trophies from competitions named after him and taking place on his own golf courses, in which his opponents were employees, business contacts, and other people with a reason to turn a blind eye to his infamous cheating.

Another caddy caught dropping a golf ball for Trump. This time it was at Bedminster. This footage is from Saturday, the day the White House announced Trump won the “2025 Men’s Senior Club Championship.” pic.twitter.com/m7fvkegER1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 3, 2025

In addition to those, Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado gave him her medal, presented with a framed certificate, Fifa invented the Fifa Peace Prize and made him the first recipient and Netanyahu gave him the Israel Prize for bringing home the hostages, even though Biden negotiated the release of more of them.

Other unearned honours include the Olympics and military medals awarded to him by star-struck idiots who probably already regret it.

To add to his haul, the GOP has created the America First Award, which they presented to Trump at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual dinner on Wednesday.

Mike Johnson: Tonight we have created a new award. We are going to do something we've never done before. We will honor him with a new award. He is the first ever recipient of the America first award. That is this beautiful golden statue here, appropriate for the golden era. pic.twitter.com/SFp174yTWo — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2026

Just when you think they’ve sunk as low as they can go, they pull something else out of the bag. It’s almost impressive.

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I’ll never understand how displays like this don’t cause people to spontaneously combust with embarrassment. https://t.co/9k9ZNOGAo5 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 26, 2026

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🚨LMAO: Mike Johnson announces Republicans just invented the shiny “America First Award” for Donald Trump before inviting him to the stage. A fake trophy for a fake president who has never won and will never win the Nobel Peace Prize. How pathetic. pic.twitter.com/HNy7wUHf44 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 25, 2026

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Mike Johnson created a new award for Trump and gave him a trophy. The Republican Party is an endless clown show. https://t.co/OGKPgoHC4C — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2026

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Just when you thought the GOP couldn’t be a more embarrassing cult, Speaker Mike Johnson presented Donald Trump with the “first-ever America First Award”: “We have created a new award. We are going to do something we’ve never done before. We will honor him with a new award…… pic.twitter.com/CduOTi6k5X — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2026

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Do they have to give him a fake award every week? Every day? He’s like a child. https://t.co/SDAUsisOsn — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) March 26, 2026

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CONGRATS TO DONALD TRUMP FOR WINNING THE "YOU DESERVE AN AMERICA LAST PRIZE FOR BEING A TREASONOUS WARMONGER BUT MIKE JOHNSON SOILED HIMSELF SO HERE'S A SAD GOLD STATUE YOU CAN PUT NEXT TO YOUR FIFA HAPPY MEAL PRIZE AND HAVE YOUR CABINET KISS IT AND CLAP LIKE CIRCUS SEALS" AWARD. https://t.co/FPSUA9eQ10 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) March 26, 2026

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Are you fucking kidding me?!? 😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 26, 2026

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They have to treat the President like a child. So embarrassing for everyone involved. https://t.co/m2O4LR9bTL — Seth Magaziner (@SethMagaziner) March 26, 2026

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