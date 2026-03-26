This devilish sermon just spewed up by Pete Hegseth shows America’s secretary of war is the last person on earth who should lead a prayer service

Politics Pete hegseth prayer service

Now, let us bow our heads and pray.

Pete Hegseth, at today’s Christian Prayer & Worship Service at the Pentagon, prays for Almighty God to “pour out your wrath” and “break the teeth of the ungodly.” He begs the Almighty to sanction “overwhelming violence” against “those who deserve no mercy” pic.twitter.com/eJyDeTANot — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 25, 2026

Oh dear. That is NOT what we had in mind.

Pete Hegseth, the angriest war criminal you know, hosted his monthly Pentagon prayer service this week and boy did he have a lot to get off his puffed out chest.

Hegseth used his faith-based gathering to call for a variety of violent outcomes for his enemies. It was very spiritual.

“Let every round find its mark” and “Give them … overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy” were some of the phrases Hegseth gruffly uttered. We’re still looking for where those appear in the bible.

The prayer service was hosted for civilian Pentagon employees and uniformed military personnel, but once it went viiral on Twitter, Hegseth’s congregation started to shrink.

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And we’re told it’s the other side that’s a fanatical theocracy… https://t.co/MKxVE64x5f — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) March 26, 2026

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Pete Hegseth is no Christian.

He displays no mercy or compassion but mere cruelty.

He is simply a barbarian and probably a subconscious pagan. https://t.co/AyJoosBIJ9 — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) March 26, 2026

3.

Call me old fashioned, but I’d rather the head of my military not speak in this overtly religious and sanctimonious manner. As if our bombs are dolling out divine justice by default — Dankchains (@DANKCHAINS) March 25, 2026

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Somehow, I don’t think that Jesus is okay with this. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer💙🔥🐸⚔️🐸🔥💙 (@drodvik52) March 26, 2026

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Hegseth is one sick man , hiding his psychopathy behind his version of Christianity — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) March 26, 2026

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Hegseth is a perfect example of the sort of Christian who loves the Old Testament more than the New Testament- because Christ isn’t in it https://t.co/K6T2VBIyz8 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) March 26, 2026

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