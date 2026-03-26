Politics Pete hegseth prayer service

This devilish sermon just spewed up by Pete Hegseth shows America’s secretary of war is the last person on earth who should lead a prayer service

Saul Hutson. Updated March 26th, 2026

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Now, let us bow our heads and pray.

Oh dear. That is NOT what we had in mind.

Pete Hegseth, the angriest war criminal you know, hosted his monthly Pentagon prayer service this week and boy did he have a lot to get off his puffed out chest.

Hegseth used his faith-based gathering to call for a variety of violent outcomes for his enemies. It was very spiritual.

“Let every round find its mark” and “Give them … overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy” were some of the phrases Hegseth gruffly uttered. We’re still looking for where those appear in the bible.

The prayer service was hosted for civilian Pentagon employees and uniformed military personnel, but once it went viiral on Twitter, Hegseth’s congregation started to shrink.

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