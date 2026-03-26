US donald trump Iran

This US Senator just perfectly nailed the calamity of Trump’s war on Iran and the hole we’re in now in just 43 seconds flat

Saul Hutson. Updated March 26th, 2026

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Donald Trump and his sycophantic cabinet members have put the bill on the war with Iran at $2 billion a day. The main objective of all that cash: get the Strait of Hormuz back open again.

That’s when US senator Chris Murphy gently raised a hand.

Here’s how Murphy succinctly summarized how incredibly wasteful and stupid that spending is.

The Strait was not closed before the US attacked Iran. Now it is.

“You’ve created a global crisis out of nothing” is a devastating take that should have every Trump supporter (whatever’s left of them) second-guessing their votes.

The replies online created a deafening roar of approval for Murphy’s take.

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