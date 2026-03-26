This US Senator just perfectly nailed the calamity of Trump’s war on Iran and the hole we’re in now in just 43 seconds flat

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump and his sycophantic cabinet members have put the bill on the war with Iran at $2 billion a day. The main objective of all that cash: get the Strait of Hormuz back open again.

That’s when US senator Chris Murphy gently raised a hand.

Here’s how Murphy succinctly summarized how incredibly wasteful and stupid that spending is.

Trump: We need $2 billion a day to reopen the Strait of Hormuz US Senator: But it was already open before the war? So what was the point of whole war? pic.twitter.com/gIMZOaxqdr — Soumya Malani (@insharebazaar) March 25, 2026

The Strait was not closed before the US attacked Iran. Now it is.

“You’ve created a global crisis out of nothing” is a devastating take that should have every Trump supporter (whatever’s left of them) second-guessing their votes.

The replies online created a deafening roar of approval for Murphy’s take.

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So there are people in Washington that have higher than 100 IQ. https://t.co/9nYsgeH77e — Tesla and Doge (@TeslaAndDoge) March 26, 2026

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$2 billion a day. That’s what they’re asking for to “reopen” something that wasn’t closed until they started the war that closed it. So let me get this straight: Start a war Disrupt global shipping Demand billions to “fix” the problem you created Profit This isn’t foreign… — Rishi Dev Arya (@RishiDevArya6) March 26, 2026

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