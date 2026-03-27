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A report about cocaine-contaminated sharks in the Caribbean provided spectacular joke fodder for the internet – 23 high points

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 27th, 2026

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Despite spending all their time in water, it seems that fish aren’t the squeaky clean creatures we thought they were.

Back in 2024, we learnt that every marine species in England is contaminated with cocaine, due to spillages of sewage into the waterways. Enjoy your chippy dinner.

In the same year, it turned out that Brazil’s sharks had tested positive for cocaine, too. Presumably after stuffing themselves with English fish.

A recent report found the same result in the sharks of the Caribbean, which isn’t a Disney franchise, and it’s looking even less likely that it ever will be.

Let’s dive into the responses.

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