A report about cocaine-contaminated sharks in the Caribbean provided spectacular joke fodder for the internet – 23 high points

Pics environment sharks

Despite spending all their time in water, it seems that fish aren’t the squeaky clean creatures we thought they were.

Back in 2024, we learnt that every marine species in England is contaminated with cocaine, due to spillages of sewage into the waterways. Enjoy your chippy dinner.

'Every single marine species that we've looked at so far is full of cocaine.' – Professor Alex Ford Figures are expected to show last year was the worst for sewage spills in England since monitoring began. pic.twitter.com/Pj6QlHQYEe — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 27, 2024

In the same year, it turned out that Brazil’s sharks had tested positive for cocaine, too. Presumably after stuffing themselves with English fish.

Sharks in waters off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, scientists say Full story 🔗 https://t.co/URNDOnRFwo — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 22, 2024

A recent report found the same result in the sharks of the Caribbean, which isn’t a Disney franchise, and it’s looking even less likely that it ever will be.

Cocaine-fueled sharks are on the prowl in the Caribbean – scientists blame partying tourists https://t.co/iBnz1NisYM pic.twitter.com/7WYA2x3qsT — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2026

Let’s dive into the responses.

1.

Holidaymaker in Caribbean says he'll hunt down cocaine-fuelled sharks, but he's "gonna need a bigger boat." https://t.co/okVCGfeDlo pic.twitter.com/uaVTBG0yrc — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) March 26, 2026

2.

New Jason Statham film project just dropped pic.twitter.com/MzSuAaFh1R — john sturgis (@sturgios) March 26, 2026

3.

"Next up is Partying Tourists, the latest single by Cocaine Fuelled Sharks." https://t.co/9cnSkjCg1C pic.twitter.com/M5LJwNaA9t — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 26, 2026

4.

Sometimes the sequels write themselves. pic.twitter.com/kXtxh0lCoc — MiddletownDreams (@MiddletownDrea1) March 26, 2026

5.

we got vaping squirrels and cocaine sharks now welcome to 2026 baby https://t.co/A2vLNhDfS4 — Corn ✧⍣ (@cornski) March 26, 2026

6.

First in my bloodline to read this sentence. https://t.co/BkWBeXGsMm — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 26, 2026

7.

Oh great…now Florida has cocaine sharks https://t.co/YMC7SWFlMr — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 21, 2023

8.

Ah yes, “partying tourists” are well known to throw kilos of cocaine into the ocean, for funnsies 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MknSoMRVe0 — SarcasaKat (@aimezcreer) March 26, 2026

9.

10.

I am fully locked in on the cocaine-fueled animal cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/VNABMyQLrN — Nate. Probably. (@probablynate_) March 26, 2026

11.

one thing i learned in prison: when coast guard is on the way, you throw the yay away into the bay 🤔 https://t.co/CVoGj8Vr6o — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli) March 26, 2026

12.