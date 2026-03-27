US donald trump Fox News Iran

Fox News asked Donald Trump whether people were starving in Iran and his ‘answer’ didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2026

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To Fox News now, where presenter Dana Perino had a question for Donald Trump that was actually worth asking.

It was a query about the well-being of the ordinary people of Iran and whether they still had food or drinking water in the midst of the American military’s bombardment of their country.

An absolutely valid point and one which we would definitely be interested in hearing the answer to.

And Trump’s answer – such as it was – didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

Just when you think he can’t possibly set the bar any lower, he slithers right under it, yep?

And these people surely said it best.

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