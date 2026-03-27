Fox News asked Donald Trump whether people were starving in Iran and his ‘answer’ didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them

US donald trump Fox News Iran

To Fox News now, where presenter Dana Perino had a question for Donald Trump that was actually worth asking.

It was a query about the well-being of the ordinary people of Iran and whether they still had food or drinking water in the midst of the American military’s bombardment of their country.

An absolutely valid point and one which we would definitely be interested in hearing the answer to.

And Trump’s answer – such as it was – didn’t just speak volumes, it bellowed them.

Fox host: I think it is alarming that we have not been able to see or hear from any of the Iranian people. Do they have drinking water, food? Trump: Do you remember when we had lunch years ago at Trump Tower? You have not changed. You may be even better looking. pic.twitter.com/wtU1sxTUJd — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 26, 2026

Just when you think he can’t possibly set the bar any lower, he slithers right under it, yep?

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Trump is sick! He’s asked about Iranian citizen suffering, and all he can do is tell the Fox News host that she’s beautiful. He is a psychopath. “You remember when we had lunch years ago at Trump Tower? You have not changed. You may be even better looking.” pic.twitter.com/wwMRkLQSJi — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 26, 2026

2.

This is why they don’t evening interviews anymore. The president is clearly sundowning. https://t.co/h7cKGvDwLN — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 26, 2026

3.

Is he asking her on a date while shes asking him about famine and death he’s causing? — POWER TO ALL THE PEOPLE (@KyPellettiere) March 26, 2026

4.

Tough to choose what is the most uncomfortable and problematic part of this one https://t.co/NRJcV1kFnp — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 27, 2026

5.

I cannot get over the fact that millions of people around the world are living at the behest of this mentally decaying psychopath freak. What an absolute blot on humanity. https://t.co/kS5QEdKq7t — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) March 27, 2026

6.