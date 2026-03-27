BBC’s Question Time was recorded in Clacton, and the perma-panellist Farage got entertainingly dragged for not showing his face – 18 top takedowns

Politics nigel farage Question Time

BBC’s flagship political panel show Question Time was recorded in Clacton-on-Sea this week – which most people will be aware is the constituency that’s theoretically – but not actually – represented by Reform UK’s Nigel Farage.

This was the panel.

Tonight, Question Time is in Clacton-on-Sea Joining Fiona on the panel are Jake Richards, Tom Tugendhat, Layla Moran, and Tom Skinner Join #bbcqt, 9pm on @BBCiPlayer, @BBCSounds, and @BBCNews, 10:40pm on @BBCOne Apply to be in the audience here: https://t.co/3ivO2BXgl1 pic.twitter.com/FTpOQyaTPQ — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 26, 2026

The absence of Farage – who, with 38 appearances on the show, is one of its most regular panellists – had already been predicted when Fiona Bruce revealed it as an upcoming venue, but confirmation brought a fresh wave of comments.

So no Farage on Question Time from Clacton. Fancy that. pic.twitter.com/PZcjTuC6Ub — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) March 26, 2026

Farage informed Twitter of the reason he wouldn’t be making an appearance.

I wasn’t able to take part in #BBCQT from Clacton tonight, as we were told MPs are not allowed to appear on the show in their own constituencies. I’m sure I’ll be back on before too long! — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 26, 2026

There was some doubt about that.

I seem to remember being on Question Time, a few months ago, in Dover…my constituency. You were too scared to even put a Reform MP up for tonight it seems. Weak. https://t.co/ZgHOvF8puH — Mike Tapp MP (@MikeTappTweets) March 26, 2026

Farage says he is not on BBCQT as the constituency MP is not allowed to appear Meanwhile here is the immigration special featuring Dover and Deal MP from – Dover pic.twitter.com/pSBDvgd4Zt — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 26, 2026

In a rare – or possibly even unique – intervention, Question Time stepped in to support Farage.

There is a longstanding policy on Question Time not to invite MPs on in their local constituencies unless it’s for a single-issue special programme. This is why Mike Tapp MP appeared on the panel in his constituency for the immigration special in Dover. https://t.co/asnY51qmWa — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) March 26, 2026

There was, however, some doubt cast on that, too. Quite a bit of doubt, in fact.

‘longstanding policy’ apart from having the previous MP for Clacton on the show in Clacton.

Making it up as you go along. pic.twitter.com/pFpW85iWEF — Mike H (@mikoh123) March 26, 2026

12/3/26 Manchester. Lucy Powell, Manchester Central

2/10/25 Belfast. John Finucane, Belfast North

23/1/25 Manchester. Lucy Powell, Manchester Central

19/9/24 Manchester. Lucy Powell, Manchester Central

29/2/24 London. David Lammy, Tottenham https://t.co/RU3PxnxUGj — Paul Blinkhorn (@paulblinkhorn.bsky.social) (@R1100GSBlueNose) March 26, 2026

Is this ‘longstanding policy’ in the room with us now #bbcqt? pic.twitter.com/tRgyfogtOb — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) March 26, 2026

Funny how #BBCQT have leapt to Nigels defence here. Tell me, have they ever responded before like this to criticism of their line up? Completely and totally compromised. https://t.co/OUuaFRhp8Y — Bzp (@b_z_p1) March 26, 2026

Whatever the reason, tweeters had a few things to say about Farage’s reluctance to visit his constituency for anything other than a photo op at the seaside.

1.

"Unfortunately Nigel Farage is unable to attend Question Time here in his constituency of Clacton. It is alleged he has been to Clacton before, but according to friends this was a one off." pic.twitter.com/7ZEPfEtwHu — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 26, 2026

2.

I wasn't allowed to appear on Question Time in Clacton tonight because the rules don't allow an MP to appear in a constituency they have never visited.#bbcqt — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) March 26, 2026

3.

No Farage on Question Time in Clacton.

You really couldn't make it up, could you? — Android Otto AKA Frank 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BotFinderUK) March 26, 2026

4.

Nigel Farage is still on the run from yesterday's PMQs and despite being invited to appear, will not be on the panel on tonight’s Question Time, which is being aired from his Clacton constituency!

HOWEVER – worry not @bbcquestiontime

Have gone above and beyond and booked my ole… pic.twitter.com/cfaBfrRn3R — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) March 26, 2026

5.

Farage is so terrified of being humiliated by his own constituents that he won’t even take up his regular spot on Question Time – from Clacton. https://t.co/WORu30yt0U — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 26, 2026

6.

Farage has been on Question Time 39 times, but when it comes to Clacton he's nowhere to be seen. https://t.co/65VtDgfxZz — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) March 26, 2026

7.

The one time Farage could have spoken to the residents of Clacton he is obviously too busy elsewhere…………. https://t.co/RFi7z828s9 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) March 26, 2026

8.

Farage is so terrified of listening to the people of Clacton he won't even do Question Time here, let alone hold MP surgeries, let alone show up to parliament to fight for things that actually matter around here Tom Skinner too, the state of this programme https://t.co/1x5qnnpIDO — Cuz (@HeIsTheCuz) March 26, 2026

9.