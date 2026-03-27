Politics nigel farage Question Time

BBC’s Question Time was recorded in Clacton, and the perma-panellist Farage got entertainingly dragged for not showing his face – 18 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 27th, 2026

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BBC’s flagship political panel show Question Time was recorded in Clacton-on-Sea this week – which most people will be aware is the constituency that’s theoretically – but not actually – represented by Reform UK’s Nigel Farage.

This was the panel.

The absence of Farage – who, with 38 appearances on the show, is one of its most regular panellists – had already been predicted when Fiona Bruce revealed it as an upcoming venue, but confirmation brought a fresh wave of comments.

Farage informed Twitter of the reason he wouldn’t be making an appearance.

There was some doubt about that.

In a rare – or possibly even unique – intervention, Question Time stepped in to support Farage.

There was, however, some doubt cast on that, too. Quite a bit of doubt, in fact.

Whatever the reason, tweeters had a few things to say about Farage’s reluctance to visit his constituency for anything other than a photo op at the seaside.

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