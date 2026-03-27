US donald trump

This reporter magnificently fact checked Donald Trump to his face and had the whole internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated March 27th, 2026

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It’s always a welcome sight – a very welcome sight – when a member of the press corps interrupts Donald Trump’s stream of nonsense to fact check him to his face.

And while not exactly a commonplace occurrence, it’s definitely happening more often these days and this one was a proper humdinger.

It’s Trump wanging on about why he had to use a mail-in-ballot in Florida despite protesting how awful they are in basically every other part of the country, and @ElizLanders wasn’t having it. And it was brilliant.

Boom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

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