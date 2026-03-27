This reporter magnificently fact checked Donald Trump to his face and had the whole internet cheering
It’s always a welcome sight – a very welcome sight – when a member of the press corps interrupts Donald Trump’s stream of nonsense to fact check him to his face.
And while not exactly a commonplace occurrence, it’s definitely happening more often these days and this one was a proper humdinger.
It’s Trump wanging on about why he had to use a mail-in-ballot in Florida despite protesting how awful they are in basically every other part of the country, and @ElizLanders wasn’t having it. And it was brilliant.
Trump: I used a mail in ballot. You know why? Because I’m President of the United States, I did a mail in ballot for Florida because I felt I should be here.
Reporter: But you were in Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/9XUiTiyML9
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026
Boom!
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
1.
This is called journalism. You can see how much he hates it. https://t.co/DuacO0QocP
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 26, 2026
2.
Mail-in ballots for me but not for thee. https://t.co/X0krtFyLNv
— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 26, 2026
3.
All he does is lie lmao. He can’t stop.
— Kevin D. Water Law (@docKev_) March 26, 2026
4.
More bullshit and hypocrisy from the pig. https://t.co/7GzhjACwu3
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 26, 2026
5.
Precisely. And everyone else should be able to make that same decision. https://t.co/dVp2LVmhvF
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 27, 2026
6.
Hat tip to @ElizLanders for asking IMPORTANT questions of the leader of the free world — when others just lick his shoes.
— Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 26, 2026
7.
If mail-in ballots are good for a convicted felon like Donald Trump, they are good for everyone else. https://t.co/OpRaCL2ifr
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 26, 2026
8.
Peak hypocrisy.
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 26, 2026
9.
I was watching when you asked him that and laughed when you reminded him he was in Palm Beach. Good for you for not letting him off the hook.👍🏻
— Hoover (@Hoover5454) March 26, 2026