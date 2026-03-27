This reporter magnificently fact checked Donald Trump to his face and had the whole internet cheering

US donald trump

It’s always a welcome sight – a very welcome sight – when a member of the press corps interrupts Donald Trump’s stream of nonsense to fact check him to his face.

And while not exactly a commonplace occurrence, it’s definitely happening more often these days and this one was a proper humdinger.

It’s Trump wanging on about why he had to use a mail-in-ballot in Florida despite protesting how awful they are in basically every other part of the country, and @ElizLanders wasn’t having it. And it was brilliant.

Trump: I used a mail in ballot. You know why? Because I’m President of the United States, I did a mail in ballot for Florida because I felt I should be here. Reporter: But you were in Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/9XUiTiyML9 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

Boom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

This is called journalism. You can see how much he hates it. https://t.co/DuacO0QocP — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 26, 2026

2.

Mail-in ballots for me but not for thee. https://t.co/X0krtFyLNv — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 26, 2026

3.

All he does is lie lmao. He can’t stop. — Kevin D. Water Law (@docKev_) March 26, 2026

4.

More bullshit and hypocrisy from the pig. https://t.co/7GzhjACwu3 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 26, 2026

5.

Precisely. And everyone else should be able to make that same decision. https://t.co/dVp2LVmhvF — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 27, 2026

6.

Hat tip to @ElizLanders for asking IMPORTANT questions of the leader of the free world — when others just lick his shoes. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 26, 2026

7.

If mail-in ballots are good for a convicted felon like Donald Trump, they are good for everyone else. https://t.co/OpRaCL2ifr — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 26, 2026

8.

Peak hypocrisy. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 26, 2026

9.