Somebody asked which nepo babies deserve their success because they’re genuinely talented – 22 stars who’d be famous without their folks

Celebrity r/AskReddit

The term ‘nepo baby’ has become widespread in the last few years, when previously if we wanted to describe the celebrity offspring of celebrity parents we’d use something more forelock-tugging like ‘Hollywood royalty’ or ‘well-connected’. Say what you like about the internet, but it’s made some aspects of life a little more egalitarian.

But are they all spoiled talentless brats who only got where they are by riding on mummy and daddy’s designer coat-tails? Perhaps not always. SheepishSwan posed this question on the AskReddit page:

Who’s a nepo baby you think deserves their success because they’re legit talented?

And lots of people had opinions on the kids who would have made it without famous parents, like these…

1.

‘Liza Minnelli, without a doubt.’

–rainbowshep

2.

‘Each Skarsgård brings something unique to the table, which is so cool. So much talent in that family.’

–SwedeAndBaked

3.

‘Haven’t seen anyone mention Dan Levy yet. Sarah’s pretty great as well.’

–Ilikepancakes87

4.

‘Carrie Fisher.’

–xife-Ant

5.

‘Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the funniest people of her generation. It’s not her fault she was born from a basilisk’s egg in a mansion built out of human pain.’

–punninglinguist

6.

‘Maya Rudolph.’

–meatpit

7.

‘I once jammed with Frank Zappa’s son (Dweezil) at a rehearsal/where house in Burbank. This was around 2004 (ish). Holy shit… this kid was a wizard. And to top it off, he was incredibly nice. We spent the last two hours of the session just testing and talking about old amps. I mean, this guy was a fucking guitar virtuoso.But I will never forget my ride home. I just kept thinking, “There’s REAL wizards out there, and maybe we discount them because of their parents.”‘

–RandyRhoadsLives

8.

‘Jack Quaid is amazing. His physicality and humor are wicked good, he’s a good actor.’

–Chairboy

9.

‘Jared Harris. Anjelica Huston.’

–karmagirl314

10.

‘Jesus Christ.’

–Minute-Island7054

11.

‘Ben Stiller. His dad is Jerry Stiller, George’s dad in Seinfeld – or more conveniently Maury in Zoolander!’

–BigFigWasp