US donald trump

Stairs leading nowhere, columns that block the light, and three times the size of the White House – Trump’s poorly designed ballroom will be a fitting monument to the man

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 30th, 2026

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If you’ve cast even half an eye in the direction of Donald Trump news, you’ll be only too aware of his plans for a massive ballroom attached to the White House – although, it might be more accurate to say that the White House will be attached to a massive ballroom. Could Dozy Donny be compensating for something?

He can’t shut up about the expensive folly. With no prompting, he recently claimed, quite falsely (surprise, surprise) that the military had pushed to get it built.

Jim Royle shaking his head and muttering in a sceptical fashion

The New York Times has taken a closer look at the design of the monstrosity, which has skipped the usual process for the addition of such a culturally important building. What they found hasn’t filled them with confidence.

Someone must have put 50p in Trump’s Propagandist-in-Chief, Karoline Leavitt.

Erm …

Nice try, KKKaroline.

The internet actually could believe its eyes, because poor planning, excess, and incompetence are bywords of the Trump regime.

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