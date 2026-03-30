Stairs leading nowhere, columns that block the light, and three times the size of the White House – Trump’s poorly designed ballroom will be a fitting monument to the man

US donald trump

If you’ve cast even half an eye in the direction of Donald Trump news, you’ll be only too aware of his plans for a massive ballroom attached to the White House – although, it might be more accurate to say that the White House will be attached to a massive ballroom. Could Dozy Donny be compensating for something?

This is one hell of an ugly thing. New rendering shows how Trump’s ballroom will dwarf the White House. pic.twitter.com/AMin1d2THL — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 28, 2026

He can’t shut up about the expensive folly. With no prompting, he recently claimed, quite falsely (surprise, surprise) that the military had pushed to get it built.

Trump: "This ballroom is gonna be something. It's so beautiful for this city, so desperately needed by presidents. Now it's no secret the military wanted it more than anybody. It was supposed to be secret but it became un-secret because of people that are really unpatriotic… pic.twitter.com/D8AxEleUsZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026

The New York Times has taken a closer look at the design of the monstrosity, which has skipped the usual process for the addition of such a culturally important building. What they found hasn’t filled them with confidence.

The New York Times takes an architectural look at the coming White House ballroom and finds there is a lot of ornamental stairs to no where and faux windows with bathroom stalls behind them pic.twitter.com/I26COu1b3t — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 29, 2026

Someone must have put 50p in Trump’s Propagandist-in-Chief, Karoline Leavitt.

The New York Times had three random people who have “studied fine arts,” “long written about urban planning,” and never built anything to write an article criticizing the new White House ballroom. President Trump and his lead architect have built world-class buildings around… https://t.co/qAl2gk6hDA pic.twitter.com/vRH9U6mes0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 29, 2026

Erm …

Those are the authors of the article, Karoline, not the architects and planners interviewed about the ballroom. But you knew that. https://t.co/5k42oriQlx pic.twitter.com/8VBivSjDZO — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) March 29, 2026

Nice try, KKKaroline.

The internet actually could believe its eyes, because poor planning, excess, and incompetence are bywords of the Trump regime.

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This ballroom bullshit is Donald Trump in a nutshell. It’s about the spectacle not the substance. https://t.co/55J4UCBOyW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 29, 2026

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If Trump himself were a building, it would be this. All flash and performance. Nothing of real significance or substance inside. Poorly executed and garishly extravagant. Because to him that equates to value. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 29, 2026

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Lmao where did he find these architects….shit embarrassing….how are you gonna have a "grand staircase" that doesn’t go to the main entrance smh https://t.co/3qFEWCw3sZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 29, 2026

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“Stairs to nowhere” is this admin in a nutshell https://t.co/LYthBc4H1B — Andrew (@andr3w31a561) March 29, 2026

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Trump's White House ballroom is extremely Trumpy, pompous, ill-conceived and grossly disproportionate in size. American history is being replace with Trumpian gaudiness, as Trump's Folly dwarfs the White House.https://t.co/yb8SiKno0J — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) March 29, 2026

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🎵 There would be one long staircase just going up

And one even longer coming down

And one more leading nowhere, just for show https://t.co/FMQ7v8PuY6 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 29, 2026

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Trump's aesthetic tastes being absolutely horrendous is an underrated aspect of his awfulness. https://t.co/FWDZGuhe29 — Sir Humphrey 🇺🇦 (@bdquinn) March 29, 2026

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It sounds like the Winchester Mystery House. https://t.co/kMXrAiEbO2 — Elizabeth de la Vega 🇺🇸🦅 (@Delavegalaw) March 29, 2026

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