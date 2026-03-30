Donald Trump has cost the US over $100 million in golf expenses in his second term – 15 rough takedowns
We cross now to the US (again, sorry!) where someone has calculated the cost of Trump’s frequent trips to play golf at his own resorts – accompanied by his security detail, who are housed at the country’s expense.
Trump’s Second-Term Golf Tab Tops $100 Million for U.S. Taxpayers pic.twitter.com/1IghDnkis3
— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 29, 2026
The total is a little over $101 million, and is set to break the record he set for wasteful golf spending in his last term – which was around $150 million.
There’s always a tweet.
— C Patt (@PennyPretty2024) March 29, 2026
Twitter had some thoughts.
1.
$100 million — not spent on food assistance, health care, housing, or veterans.
Just golf! https://t.co/3yJ5qH0QAX
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 29, 2026
2.
How can this waste of government money to the enjoyment of the toddler-in-chief be allowed? https://t.co/QQ4jdcxHqC
— Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) March 30, 2026
3.
Yo @DOGE you up?
— JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) March 29, 2026
4.
Not even two years into his second term, the pedophile psychopath has cost American taxpayers $100 million playing golf. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/1SJ4I1Rz7i
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 29, 2026
5.
Oh that’s ok….he deserves it for all the hard work he’s doing to make Americans lives better https://t.co/ONvK3x9ADk
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 29, 2026
6.
Republicans cut kids cancer research because they deemed it “wasteful spending.” https://t.co/cth0P99zRq
— Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 29, 2026
7.
But but “he doesn’t take a salary”, right MAGA? https://t.co/Oh25xzYVMz
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 29, 2026
8.
Fiscal conservatives when kids need healthcare: "Too expensive.”
Fiscal conservatives when Trump needs another round: “USA! USA!” https://t.co/1yeVXEBePD
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 29, 2026
9.
The total amount this man will steal from us—remembering that he just stole $10 billion for his private Board of Peace—will easily top $100 billion by the end, and possibly $500 billion https://t.co/P8WgjuKDro
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 29, 2026
10.
Mind you, while he’s driving this country into a ditch. https://t.co/gJkJf5ipnn
— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 29, 2026
11.
Trump is bankrupting America. https://t.co/D0SNrMXqTG
— WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) March 29, 2026
12.
He’s got $6.5 billion now off of being president. He should pay for these trips himself. But, he won’t because he’s a mooch. https://t.co/iVy1SE7npf
— Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) March 29, 2026
13.
I wouldn't mind paying it if he had just stayed on the course and governed less https://t.co/4gO33agMLX
— Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) March 29, 2026
14.
And his presidency has cost the world about $10 trillion the Middle East war, a fuel crisis that has no end and the threat of total nuclear annihilation closer than the human race has ever been at any time in its entire history.
— m (@m_is_on_X) March 30, 2026
15.
Grandpa needs to go back to the basement. https://t.co/gfD9x0MSTu
— TicaTx (@marthakmartin) March 30, 2026
Trump fan Ryan Davidson hoped to use Grok to provide some sort of gotcha moment.
@grok how much did obama’s golf tab cost us taxpayers and how much of biden in comparison to Trump’s?
— Ryan Davidson (@RyanSTTrader) March 29, 2026
Oops.
Obama's golf + vacation travel (mostly Hawaii) est. $85M over 8 years. Biden's DE home trips: at least $11M in flights + security over 4 years; golf was infrequent and low-cost. Trump's 1st term golf travel/security: $152M. His 2nd term (14 months): $101M+ so far, per…
— Grok (@grok) March 29, 2026
We’ll just leave this here.
You’d think with all that money wasted on golf he’d be able to hit it straight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1oNpmvOnXo
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 29, 2026
READ MORE
The Daily Show added footage of Trump golfing to clips of Fox News slamming Obama for doing the same, and the ending’s a zinger
Source NewsWire Image Screengrab, Wikimedia