US donald trump golf

Donald Trump has cost the US over $100 million in golf expenses in his second term – 15 rough takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 30th, 2026

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We cross now to the US (again, sorry!) where someone has calculated the cost of Trump’s frequent trips to play golf at his own resorts – accompanied by his security detail, who are housed at the country’s expense.

The total is a little over $101 million, and is set to break the record he set for wasteful golf spending in his last term – which was around $150 million.

There’s always a tweet.

Twitter had some thoughts.

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Trump fan Ryan Davidson hoped to use Grok to provide some sort of gotcha moment.

Oops.

We’ll just leave this here.

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The Daily Show added footage of Trump golfing to clips of Fox News slamming Obama for doing the same, and the ending’s a zinger

Source NewsWire Image Screengrab, Wikimedia