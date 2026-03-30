Donald Trump has cost the US over $100 million in golf expenses in his second term – 15 rough takedowns

US donald trump golf

We cross now to the US (again, sorry!) where someone has calculated the cost of Trump’s frequent trips to play golf at his own resorts – accompanied by his security detail, who are housed at the country’s expense.

Trump’s Second-Term Golf Tab Tops $100 Million for U.S. Taxpayers pic.twitter.com/1IghDnkis3 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 29, 2026

The total is a little over $101 million, and is set to break the record he set for wasteful golf spending in his last term – which was around $150 million.

There’s always a tweet.

Twitter had some thoughts.

1.

$100 million — not spent on food assistance, health care, housing, or veterans. Just golf! https://t.co/3yJ5qH0QAX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 29, 2026

2.

How can this waste of government money to the enjoyment of the toddler-in-chief be allowed? https://t.co/QQ4jdcxHqC — Anders Åslund (@anders_aslund) March 30, 2026

3.

4.

Not even two years into his second term, the pedophile psychopath has cost American taxpayers $100 million playing golf. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/1SJ4I1Rz7i — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 29, 2026

5.

Oh that’s ok….he deserves it for all the hard work he’s doing to make Americans lives better https://t.co/ONvK3x9ADk — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 29, 2026

6.

Republicans cut kids cancer research because they deemed it “wasteful spending.” https://t.co/cth0P99zRq — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 29, 2026

7.

But but “he doesn’t take a salary”, right MAGA? https://t.co/Oh25xzYVMz — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 29, 2026

8.

Fiscal conservatives when kids need healthcare: "Too expensive.” Fiscal conservatives when Trump needs another round: “USA! USA!” https://t.co/1yeVXEBePD — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 29, 2026

9.

The total amount this man will steal from us—remembering that he just stole $10 billion for his private Board of Peace—will easily top $100 billion by the end, and possibly $500 billion https://t.co/P8WgjuKDro — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 29, 2026

10.

Mind you, while he’s driving this country into a ditch. https://t.co/gJkJf5ipnn — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 29, 2026

11.

12.

He’s got $6.5 billion now off of being president. He should pay for these trips himself. But, he won’t because he’s a mooch. https://t.co/iVy1SE7npf — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) March 29, 2026

13.

I wouldn't mind paying it if he had just stayed on the course and governed less https://t.co/4gO33agMLX — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) March 29, 2026

14.

And his presidency has cost the world about $10 trillion the Middle East war, a fuel crisis that has no end and the threat of total nuclear annihilation closer than the human race has ever been at any time in its entire history. — m (@m_is_on_X) March 30, 2026

15.

Grandpa needs to go back to the basement. https://t.co/gfD9x0MSTu — TicaTx (@marthakmartin) March 30, 2026

Trump fan Ryan Davidson hoped to use Grok to provide some sort of gotcha moment.

@grok how much did obama’s golf tab cost us taxpayers and how much of biden in comparison to Trump’s? — Ryan Davidson (@RyanSTTrader) March 29, 2026

Oops.

Obama's golf + vacation travel (mostly Hawaii) est. $85M over 8 years. Biden's DE home trips: at least $11M in flights + security over 4 years; golf was infrequent and low-cost. Trump's 1st term golf travel/security: $152M. His 2nd term (14 months): $101M+ so far, per… — Grok (@grok) March 29, 2026

We’ll just leave this here.

You’d think with all that money wasted on golf he’d be able to hit it straight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1oNpmvOnXo — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 29, 2026

READ MORE

The Daily Show added footage of Trump golfing to clips of Fox News slamming Obama for doing the same, and the ending’s a zinger

Source NewsWire Image Screengrab, Wikimedia