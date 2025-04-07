The Daily Show added footage of Trump golfing to clips of Fox News slamming Obama for doing the same, and the ending’s a zinger

Entertainment the daily show

Once again, Donald Trump showed his entire (thankfully metaphorical) arse, last week, when he swerved the solemn repatriation of four US soldiers, killed in Lithuania, to go and play golf in Florida. Again.

Lithuania honoring our four fallen soldiers, while Trump golfs.. A disgraceful split screen. pic.twitter.com/XAasMCkBmA — Old Man Lefty (@OldManLefty1) April 5, 2025

CNN dug up clips of Trump criticising President Obama for spending time on the golf course, and the irony was off the scale.

After Trump skipped the dignified transfer of four US soldiers killed in Lithuania to play golf, CNN aired a montage of Trump criticizing President Obama for playing golf.

pic.twitter.com/Zx2dH8B2ce — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 5, 2025

Just to put things into perspective, while Barack Obama played golf 306 times during his two terms in office, Trump played a whopping 547 times during his first term, and has played 21 times in the 77 days since his second inauguration.

The Trump-friendly media gave the president a pass for something that would have been their headline story if Joe Biden had done the same thing, so the Daily Show stepped into the breach to put that right. They did it with a cheeky edit.

10/10. No notes.

1.

How come Doge isn’t cutting all the trips to Mar-a-Lago, and the executive luxury golf trips. Why cut programs to help poor people. Cut Trump’s travel and security detail.

Tcob209

2.

I bet he cheats on his score card.

Bebenoy6987

3.

MAGA don’t care. They cheer even though it’ll hit them the hardest.

ThatGuyBrian

4.

Trump doesn’t want to be a president… he want to play president.

Smokysmoky897

5.

Can you imagine if Biden did that?

Christmanf50

6.

Trump literally only became President to not have to go to jail for his crimes and continue to use taxpayer money to fund himself. He doesn’t care about the economy or the people.

Mefisbalor

7.

Wo wo wo the president was not out golfing I don’t see Elon anywhere on the golf course.

Docprime0

8.

Check Fox news web page…you would have NO idea the Market was crashing…Instead they are talking about Biden, Kamala, and Obama who are not even in office.

Thewanderingmama

9.

He tanked the market and went golfing the definition of I don’t give a……..

pattymelt211

10.

Your daily reminder Fox News is indeed not a news organization, but an entertainment one, per court docs.

cfsoccer93

11.

I say let him golf everyday and stay away from Washington. He will do less damage to my 401K cheating at golf, instead of “leading”. He’s terrible.

J Reiman

12.

Ahhh, On behalf of the Golf World….We don’t really love him.

GoGoCapGo

Jess Archer made an excellent point.

If Fox Entertainment didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab