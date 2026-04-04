What hobby did you try once and instantly get addicted to? – 19 pastimes that unexpectedly got people in a chokehold

Life

Hobbies are the perfect way to unwind. Regardless of whether or not you’re any good at them, hobbies offer an escape from work and the pressures of everyday life.

That is, of course, assuming you don’t get hopelessly obsessed with them. If that happens, then your hobby becomes another burden that you have to take care of. It’s a turn that can happen surprisingly fast, as the answers to this question set by Weird_Ad_7545 prove:

‘What hobby did you try once and instantly get addicted to?’

Maybe avoid these top answers if you’re looking out for a new, relaxing hobby…

1.

‘Gold prospecting. I get outdoors and I find garnets and gold, and being in Alaska, both are found relatively regularly.’

-CheesePlank

2.

‘Dungeons and Dragons. After watching Honor Among Thieves, my friend group decided that we play DnD. Everyone was in on the idea and it’s the only thing we talk about for weeks. We started buying stuff, learning the rules, creating our own characters, even bought the Player’s Handbook and DMG. ‘I was appointed the DM and it was a pretty fun and exciting experience. After almost a month, we finally decided to play, and our first session was hilarious with all of us still figuring out the rules and mechanics. Our campaign isn’t finished yet and we still do sessions from time to time.’

-waddle_boss12

3.

‘Trail walking, which was a gateway drug but I eventually got hooked on the harder stuff. ‘Before I knew it I was hiking in the mountains and even climbing stairs at work to get my fix.’

-Hail_of_Grophia

4.

‘Gardening. I run my backyard like an apothecary and all the fresh fruit/veggies are so nice. I live in California so growing season is all year round’

-Certain_Depth16

5.

‘Guitar. Not only playing it, but the acquisition of gear. Adore it.’

-Ecker1991

6.

‘Painting RPG minis, while listening to Podcasts/Audiobooks. Endless joy. If that’s what retirement is, I’m totally stoked’

-Bubbly-Drummer-8667

7.

‘Astrophotography. I never even owned a camera before. Now I own four cooled cameras (three of which are monochrome), seven telescopes, two computer-controlled mounts, somewhere around 20-25 photographic filters, four guide cameras and two computers I use solely for controlling my mounts and cameras. I took a break from it these past few years due to professional reasons, but I started back up last November. It’s an addiction!’

-OutOfFrustration

8.

‘The hobby was getting high and playing video games, 16 months later I no longer played video games but I was fucking high all the time. ‘7 days sober, wish me luck 🤣’

-EnvironmentalLong414

9.

‘Aviation. I have every fixed wing rating available. It just took one introductory flight.’

-ReputationNo7886

10.