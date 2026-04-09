Science Artemis conspiracy theories moon

A conspiracy theorist reckoned the absence of stars from this Artemis II photo blows the whole thing wide open and it was an intergalactic self-own

Poke Reporter. Updated April 9th, 2026

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There’s nothing like actually flying to the moon to encourage a certain type of person to insist that we’ve never actually flown to the moon.

We say this after the latest pictures from Artemis II prompted this American dude who appears to be some sort of life coach and much else besides to seize on one particular aspect of these photos to suggest have somehow blow the whole thing wide open.

Well, yes and no. By which we surely mean, no, absolutely not. 100% nada. Because, well, look …

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But because we are never less than fair and balanced, @digijordan later said he wasn’t actually denying Artemis II had gone to the moon …

… but having listened to as much of this as we could handle, appears to be questioning pretty much everything else.

To conclude …

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A troll suggested the Artemis mission to the moon was faked and it was an epic own goal for the ages