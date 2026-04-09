A troll suggested the Artemis mission to the moon was faked and it was an epic own goal for the ages

Science Artemis conspiracy theories

The Artemis II mission around the Moon has been a spectacular success, the furthest any human has travelled from the earth and a first visit to Earth’s only satellite for 54 years.

This being the social media age, of course, not only were some people not applauding, they weren’t even believing it.

Including whoever the hell this person is who went so far as to suggest to their followers that the whole thing was AI, CGI and any other Is they could think of.

All this Fake NASA 💩 with AI and CGI and green screens. Stop believing these tricksters pic.twitter.com/V3dglaGI92 — mrredpillz jokaqarmy (@JOKAQARMY1) April 7, 2026

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it was such a spectacular own goal it will surely echo through the whole of space and time.

1.

its funny how you want to prove a real event that actually happened "fake" by using AI generated videos LMAO you guys are fucking dumb holy shit — Xen Shady (@shady_only) April 8, 2026

2.

Imagine faking the evidence that they faked the evidence. Are you not embarrassed https://t.co/PdloCBrVm4 — Kyle (@KylePlantEmoji) April 8, 2026

3.

The flat earthers are crashing out, searching for explanations to the Artemis mission's images of the Moon and Earth. Its getting a little desperate… — Ian Copeland, PhD (@IanCopeland5) April 8, 2026

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Astronauts walking with an open helmet and his face disappears. AI got sloppy here because that narrow wedge that looks like it could be a visor is part of the "capsule" in frames before and after. pic.twitter.com/xliI2omHx2 — Johnny Fiction (@JohnnyFic) April 8, 2026

6.

The flat earthers are crashing out, searching for explanations to the Artemis mission's images of the Moon and Earth. Its getting a little desperate… https://t.co/Bxwk2Hrhy3 — Ian Copeland, PhD (@IanCopeland5) April 8, 2026

Bro so many people have seen the launch in real life. However we appreciate that you’re letting us know that you’re dumb. — turkish (@t_rkish) April 8, 2026

7.

It’s comical at this point pic.twitter.com/EUTorDsUWG — Joey Freshwater (@LaneKiffinH8tr) April 8, 2026

8.

This goes hard if you're fucking sub-50 IQ https://t.co/sz43OMIB02 — ⚡︎ ᛏ ᛏ ⚡︎ (@TheGreatHolySun) April 8, 2026

9.

i feel bad for your family for having to put up with this tin hat lunacy — Hey Jay (@JJeffrey100) April 7, 2026

Just in case they still needed convincing …

I live near the coast of Florida. Thousands of us saw this rocket leave the launchpad. pic.twitter.com/TymydaBhpK — Lady (@ladychloe805) April 8, 2026

Source @JOKAQARMY1