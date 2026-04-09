Science Artemis conspiracy theories

A troll suggested the Artemis mission to the moon was faked and it was an epic own goal for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2026

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The Artemis II mission around the Moon has been a spectacular success, the furthest any human has travelled from the earth and a first visit to Earth’s only satellite for 54 years.

This being the social media age, of course, not only were some people not applauding, they weren’t even believing it.

Including whoever the hell this person is who went so far as to suggest to their followers that the whole thing was AI, CGI and any other Is they could think of.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because it was such a spectacular own goal it will surely echo through the whole of space and time.

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Just in case they still needed convincing …

Source @JOKAQARMY1