Melania Trump made an extraordinary statement denying any relationship with Epstein or Maxwell, and the Streisand Effect entered the chat – 29 sceptical responses

US epstein files melania trump

After the failures and complications of the US-Israel war with Iran became increasingly humiliating for the Trump regime, the joke became that they would release the Epstein Files to distract from it.

On Thursday night, in a move that would make Barbra Streisand proud, Melania Trump leant right into that joke with an unexpected statement about her involvement in Epstein’s life and crimes – or, rather, her lack of involvement.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Statement pic.twitter.com/fSEz24NEyg — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2026

She ended her statement with a call for congress to give the Epstein survivors a chance to tell their stories in a public hearing – although, she at no point asked for the release of all the files.

Melania Trump: “Now is the time for Congress to act. Epstein was not alone… I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors.” pic.twitter.com/mHS4Hrz0Ex — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 9, 2026

Unlike the VP, MSNow correspondent Jacqueline Alemany managed to get Trump on the phone, and reported that he hadn’t known what the First Lady was planning.

Just got off a quick call w President Trump who said he didnt “know anything about” FLOTUS’ statement prior to her on camera appearance, but that he was in a meeting about the war & couldn’t speak further. “She didn’t know him,” he added before hanging up, referring to Epstein. — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) April 9, 2026

The plot thickens, as – apparently – does the president.

Tweeters ran to the internet to comment.

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White House statement version of this tweet https://t.co/PZzLkIWFQU pic.twitter.com/PKxurGXyMy — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 9, 2026

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If she truly wants justice for the survivors, she should start at home.

There are nearly a million redactions related to her husband in the Epstein files (allegedly). https://t.co/c18DSheS5S — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 9, 2026

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BREAKING: Melania Trump just held a press conference about Jeffrey Epstein, out of the blue, mainly to just cry about how she has been hurt so much and how she is the victim in all of this. Here's an idea, why don't you go under oath along with your husband and answer… pic.twitter.com/hqI5zdtQsI — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 9, 2026

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Trump just launched a war to stop this from being mentioned. Why is she bringing it up now? She's trying to get ahead of something that's about to hit. https://t.co/lNFvCShWV5 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 9, 2026

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Hillary Clinton testified under oath. She had ZERO email correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, but she testified. She was denied from doing it publicly, but still testified. Melania, who actually KNEW Ghislaine Maxwell, aka "G" fairly well, just made a whole… pic.twitter.com/WhorhjzqQm — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 9, 2026

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We've reached the point that they're using the Epstein files to cover up Iran https://t.co/Secj666mDc — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 9, 2026

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Someone told her this was a good idea to do?😬 https://t.co/TEKdt9BZl6 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 9, 2026

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Ok so who's about to break the Melania/Epstein story she just tried to get ahead of? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 9, 2026

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Guessing that Israel, still fuming over the ceasefire, has threatened to release something on Melania. https://t.co/l1rnGdIjm7 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 9, 2026

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Went from “Democratic hoax” to Republican FLOTUS acknowledging it. — it’s all corrupt girl (@sugarNcarbs) April 9, 2026

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OUT: Iran as a distraction from Epstein

IN: Epstein as a distraction from Iran Whoever is advising the First Lady should probably change their linkedin status to Open to Work. https://t.co/ssrWATSQ31 — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) April 9, 2026

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This is so funny when you’re married to Epstein’s best friend https://t.co/1wJFuG0S5I — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 9, 2026

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