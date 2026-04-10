US epstein files melania trump

Melania Trump made an extraordinary statement denying any relationship with Epstein or Maxwell, and the Streisand Effect entered the chat – 29 sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 10th, 2026

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After the failures and complications of the US-Israel war with Iran became increasingly humiliating for the Trump regime, the joke became that they would release the Epstein Files to distract from it.

On Thursday night, in a move that would make Barbra Streisand proud, Melania Trump leant right into that joke with an unexpected statement about her involvement in Epstein’s life and crimes – or, rather, her lack of involvement.

She ended her statement with a call for congress to give the Epstein survivors a chance to tell their stories in a public hearing – although, she at no point asked for the release of all the files.

Unlike the VP, MSNow correspondent Jacqueline Alemany managed to get Trump on the phone, and reported that he hadn’t known what the First Lady was planning.

The plot thickens, as – apparently – does the president.

Tweeters ran to the internet to comment.

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