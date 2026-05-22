People shared the ‘one small difference’ in the UK that would make their lives so much better – these 21 go straight to the top of the suggestion box

Life r/AskUK

There are many big things we’d love to see change in the UK, from actually managing to finish HS2 to a swing away from the politics of nastiness and division, but they might take a while.

However, there are some littler and more achievable shifts that would still make a big difference. Over on the AskUK subreddit, TheSpaceFace asked this:

What’s one small difference which if happened in the UK would make a huge difference to your life? What is one small thing which would have to occur in the UK which if it occurred would make a huge difference in your life. This can be a positive or a negative thing, I’m not on about specific to you, but something which would effect loads of people. For example if the mortgage rates go up or down or if perhaps if the cost of eggs went down or if the Freddo became 5p again. Or perhaps if a TV series returned or stopped running or if there was changes to EV schemes or transportation in the UK.

And lots of people had thoughts that perhaps some politicians like might to take note of, like these…

1.

‘The four day week. Less stressed people, less stress on the NHS, more time for hobbies and self-care. By the time I’ve done chores and life admin and done family duties, the weekend’s gone.

The five day week was built on when it was possible to have a house/family on one income. Now, two of us on full time jobs are barely getting by and playing catch up all the time. WTF happened?’

–TremendousCustard

2.

‘Social media becoming unfashionable.’

–Any_Friendship7845

3.

‘The return of Brannigan’s Roast Beef and Mustard crisps.’

–Last_Car7649

4.

‘Rail travel costs going down to something far more reasonable. I live in Surrey and it costs me £600 to get to work in London 3 x a week. If it were closer to £200 a month, I’d be way more comfortable.’

–ChelseaMourning

5.

‘Streets cleaned more regularly. My street in Acton looks like the scene of a dystopian movie currently.’

–Wise_Advertising_888

6.

‘Not feeling like I need to have a partner to have a reasonable quality of life. I live on my own and work full time, but I can’t afford to go on holiday or have nice/quality things.’

–YelenaShadow

7.

‘Lowering the price of a pint. This would get people back into pubs, increase social cohesion and lower the loneliness epidemic quietly taking place.’

–Ecstatic_Effective42

8.

‘Legislation that bans products with palm oil from being called chocolate.’

–Extra-Sound-1714

9.

‘If people stopped littering I think my and a lot of other people’s mood would improve. Our country is very beautiful naturally and few people seem to appreciate this.’

–Xaerob

10.

‘Permanent shift to BST. 4pm sunsets is depressing. I’d much rather darker mornings.’

–AllstarSeaworthy

11.

‘Basic minimum wage (or more!) for stay at home parents. Chucking out “free” childcare isn’t necessarily what all familes want, and I genuinely believe that a society should want parents to raise their kids (note I said parent not mum) it should be easier for families to do this! Or to both be able to be part time.’

–DrFirefairy

12.

‘Needing a licence to own a dog, with mandatory dog training, and cats are an indoor-only pet, unless taken out on a lead like dogs. Instances of dog crap on pavement, poorly behaved dogs would dramatically decrease and bird numbers would dramatically increase. I say this as a dog lover too.’

–Reasonable_Speed7471