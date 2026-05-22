Net migration to the UK fell by 50% so now Reform’s Robert Jenrick is complaining about people leaving, not arriving and was owned into next year

Politics Reform UK Robert jenrick

It’s not just the most important issue for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, it’s pretty much the only one – immigration.

So Farage and his fellow MPs were presumably breaking out the bunting after it turned out this week that net migration to the UK fell by nearly 50% last year, to 171,000.

That’s down from 331,000 in 2024 and a high of 944,000 in 2023.

The number of asylum seeks being housed temporarily in UK hotels also fell by a third.

BREAKING: The number of asylum seekers being housed temporarily in UK hotels stood at a low of 20,885 to the end of March 2026. This is down 35% year-on-year, Home Office figures show Politics latest: https://t.co/RjZcBLFwbN 📺 Sky 501 and YT pic.twitter.com/ovzZDyDik1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 21, 2026

And yet, to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, the plaudits from Reform UK were thin on the ground. Not only that, Robert Jenrick, the non-thinking man’s Nigel, was absolutely furious.

Why? Too many people leaving the UK, see?

246,000 Brits left last year. Net, 136,000 went. A city the size of Watford. Many are entrepreneurs, investors, small businesspeople. It’s the Starmer Exodus. Reform will Bring Brits Back. — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) May 21, 2026

And there was no shortage of people comprehensively and very satisfyingly putting him back in his box. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Net migration up, complain. Net migration down, complain. What’s the point? https://t.co/I1JDw4Nahl — thelefttake (@thelefttake) May 21, 2026

2.

That’s one way of spinning the fact that immigration is 82% lower now than when Jenrick was immigration minister. — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) May 21, 2026

3.

Hi @RobertJenrick when you were the Minister of State for Immigration 532,000 emigrated from the UK. How many Watfords was that? https://t.co/kXrjTtMa5C — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) May 21, 2026

4.

So immigration isn’t the issue any more, it’s that people leave? — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) May 21, 2026

5.

Moans when immigration rise. Moans when immigration decreases. What is your actual policy? https://t.co/JcNBsLyhyZ — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) May 21, 2026

6.

“Come back! Please come back. We’ll deregulate crypto & remove all employment protections…” — Oliver (@OWS1892) May 21, 2026

7.