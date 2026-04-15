Al Pacino’s hilarious attempt at an English accent went viral again, and it has to be heard to be believed

Celebrity al pacino films

There’s a long tradition of American actors trying to get to grips with different English accents and falling flat on their arses, or ‘asses’.

Since Dick Van Dyke’s notoriously mangled vowels in Mary Poppins, other notable failures include Kevin Costner’s half-hearted attempt in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Keanu Reeves‘ bafflingly monotone turn in Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Don Cheadle’s ear-melting stab at being a cockney in Ocean’s Eleven.

But this clip from 1990’s The Local Stigmatic (nope, us neither), may be the worst attempt at an English accent ever in the history of film. At least we think it’s meant to be an English accent, it’s genuinely hard to tell.

It’s even more surprising that the tortured noises are coming from the face of none other than Al Pacino, one of the finest and most acclaimed actors of American cinema.

Thanks to No Context Brits for sharing on Twitter.

Been laughing at Al Pacino’s attempt at a British accent all morning. pic.twitter.com/UdSc9JIfZZ — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) April 14, 2026

What in the heck?

And so to the reactions.

1.

Sounds like Terry Tibbs pic.twitter.com/BgQ0gAG20V — picturepulses (@picturepulses) April 14, 2026

2.

Hahahaahha sounds like Tony Montana tryna get a VISA 🇬🇧 — Desp3rad0 (@joebangsjr) April 14, 2026

3.

The lost Gallagher brother — Habz (@HabZ360) April 14, 2026

4.

“Oi! Say alo chu my lil mate!” pic.twitter.com/r3YWL4lJZ0 — Gregjewishstein (@GregJewishstein) April 14, 2026

5.

He needs to play Marr 😂 pic.twitter.com/wfbA5Q6FQ4 — Alan Sharkey 🇬🇧 (@SharkeyAlan) April 15, 2026

6.

Gonna tell my kids this is Louis Theroux. — 98AL (@98ALTV) April 14, 2026

7.

Wikipedia is brutal in its brevity. pic.twitter.com/pMG2gLwvRG — Andrew Dowd (@andrew_dowd) April 14, 2026

8.

He definitely trying for this. pic.twitter.com/kEUWQ5iUIJ — Kade Jones ♫ (@D20_music) April 14, 2026

9.

Why did no one intervene before it got this far?? 😭 — Eutychus (@Eutychus411) April 15, 2026

10.

11.

I went through the whole film and put this supercut together: https://t.co/x7cI2jsImR — Johnny Andrews (@mrjohnnyandrews) April 14, 2026

12.

You’re daft, mate. Thats Liam Gallagher playing Al Pacino as an Englishman — The Washingtonian (@HimWhatfromWash) April 14, 2026

13.

Up there with Denzel Washington's efforthttps://t.co/QsXfhc5xGR — Anthony Falvey (@TheFalve) April 14, 2026

14.

Al Pacino doing a Jonathan Ross impersonation https://t.co/aj1ZBY3CDr — Bill (@W98AB) April 14, 2026

15.

16.

Fa riderissimo sembra Tony Montana che imita quelli di The Only Way Is Essex https://t.co/g0A9j6eu3B — Donny G. (@DonatoEuropa) April 14, 2026

17.

Say hello to me old mucker https://t.co/WdkCgzSGQ9 — Mike_M (@MrFlibble72LFC) April 14, 2026

If you want to punish your ears a little longer, you can watch a five-minute clip of the film here.

Source No Context Brits Image Screengrab, Screengrab