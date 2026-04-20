An American questioned Europeans’ ability to walk in the heat and ended up burned to a crisp – 14 especially savage and on-point takedowns

US europe world cup

The football World Cup goes to the United States this summer and quite a wild ride it promises to be too.

Apart from the outrageous ticket prices and entirely legitimate safety concerns, there is also the challenge of how you actually get to the stadium to watch the thing.

Tickets on public transport, such as it is over there, are set to skyrocket, leaving most fans likely to choose to walk instead, and this particular fan took aim at Americans and the concept of ‘walking’.

if they keep this bs up there will be 50k intl fans each game day who just take a regular train to Rutherford and WALK the 1h to the MetLife Stadium. I know walking is an unfamiliar concept for most Americans, but it is a thing in the rest of the world. https://t.co/WI6y7N2Ra7 pic.twitter.com/Kz6p0TFoiL — Gregor 🌹🇪🇺🇦🇹 (@salingergregor) April 17, 2026

It prompted this particular American to suggest that Europeans had no idea what it was like to walk for a whole hour in 95 degree heat.

I’d love to see any European walk for an hour in 95 degree heat lmaoo https://t.co/b1Wdl7Nv5y — Major League Shill (@VoxProMLS) April 18, 2026

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because the comebacks were of the especially entertaining variety.

1.

Americans act like walking 5km requires training and elite levels of health https://t.co/oerrxEOIvk — Sha Sha (@humphriezz) April 19, 2026

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I’d love to see any American walk for an hour https://t.co/IgRBR8h5mn — Neweis (@N3weis) April 19, 2026

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You fat cunts sweat walking to the fridge in your air conditioned apartments — Villa fan (@aGphIosophy) April 18, 2026

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I’d like to see any American walk for 20 minutes period, but especially in Sevilla 40° heat https://t.co/kJXS5iEpxB — Pumpjack Appreciator 💚🖤 (@GreenBlackHeart) April 19, 2026

6.

no way you meant that seriously https://t.co/KZRTdpIoOV pic.twitter.com/xM6Ml6TV82 — Anna loves Chul 3000. (@SUJUSHlDAE_) April 19, 2026

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