US europe world cup

An American questioned Europeans’ ability to walk in the heat and ended up burned to a crisp – 14 especially savage and on-point takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated April 20th, 2026

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The football World Cup goes to the United States this summer and quite a wild ride it promises to be too.

Apart from the outrageous ticket prices and entirely legitimate safety concerns, there is also the challenge of how you actually get to the stadium to watch the thing.

Tickets on public transport, such as it is over there, are set to skyrocket, leaving most fans likely to choose to walk instead, and this particular fan took aim at Americans and the concept of ‘walking’.

It prompted this particular American to suggest that Europeans had no idea what it was like to walk for a whole hour in 95 degree heat.

And we’re glad they did – in a way – because the comebacks were of the especially entertaining variety.

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