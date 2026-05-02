Donald Trump said all presidential candidates should take a cognitive exam or else “you’re stuck with a man who’s a moron”, and truly the call is coming from inside the house

Politics donald trump

Donald Trump is not man who is over-burdened with too much self-awareness.

Still, it was quite something to hear him say this during his long, rambling speech at the Villages retirement community in Florida on Friday.

Trump, as he’s prone to do these days, started wanging on about all the cognitive tests he’s done and how much he’s aced them.

This kind of weird lying is itself a failure of a cognitive test https://t.co/s8sVBe42QB — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 1, 2026

And then he came out with this doozy, saying that anyone running for president or vice president should have to take a cognitive exam.

Trump says anyone running for president should take a cognitive exam because you could end being stuck with a moron for years. “I mean, you get a guy who gets in there, he's got a good line of crap. He gets in and all of a sudden you're stuck with a man who's a moron” pic.twitter.com/WvH265e2YC — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2026

He said:

“I mean, you get a guy who gets in there, he’s got a good line of crap. He gets in and all of a sudden you’re stuck with a man who’s a moron”

Well, quite.

The irony of Trump’s remarks did not go unnoticed online.

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I know what that’s like https://t.co/3TngF65wrd — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 1, 2026

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I love how he tells on himself.

“You’re stuck with a man who’s a moron.” Yes we are. https://t.co/Vuheuc9TWF — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) May 2, 2026

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That would be bad if that ever happened. https://t.co/X2QzakHajh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 1, 2026

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Yeah that would be terrible. That person might even take us into another Middle East war and destroy all our alliances. https://t.co/3qKdilPtWC — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 1, 2026

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Who else wants Trump to take a cognitive exam on live TV? 🤚🏽 https://t.co/4cm2H2Tkoj — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) May 2, 2026

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OH. MY. GOD. 🤯 No words imaginable for the lack of self awareness here. https://t.co/f5SLerEsqv — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 1, 2026

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A basic cognitive screen isn’t proof of brilliance, yet Trump always uses it as some kind of flex—it only proves you cleared the lowest bar. The real test is decisions, and those speak for themselves. https://t.co/W3bC1PMSJT — 🇺🇸 BLUE VANGUARD 🇺🇸 (@Thomasstjames3) May 1, 2026

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Amazing. He must be feeling like people think he’s a real dummy to be talking about this so much lately https://t.co/gS01AQjUDy — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 1, 2026

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This guy is the absolute king at projection. https://t.co/SxiN23Bkgf — C.W. Harris (@cwharris773) May 1, 2026

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Yes. We are familiar with this scenario. https://t.co/Igh4iD5Fr9 — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) May 1, 2026

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Hey, other countries in the world, just imagine what it would be like for such a man to become president. https://t.co/S5VlaFVtbs — Tyler Black, MD (@tylerblack32) May 1, 2026

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Thing is, the people he's speaking to tonight are his age. They know the test he's talking about, and they know what it's for… https://t.co/LXhHPCHMvN — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) May 1, 2026

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If we were any kind of a serious country anymore, this speech would have been his last as president. Trainwreck from start to finish, just like his term. https://t.co/chVDjouRX7 — Jeff Mac (@Mac_The_Jazz) May 2, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/Acyn