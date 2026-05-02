Politics donald trump

Donald Trump said all presidential candidates should take a cognitive exam or else “you’re stuck with a man who’s a moron”, and truly the call is coming from inside the house

Michael White. Updated May 2nd, 2026

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Donald Trump is not man who is over-burdened with too much self-awareness.

Still, it was quite something to hear him say this during his long, rambling speech at the Villages retirement community in Florida on Friday.

Trump, as he’s prone to do these days, started wanging on about all the cognitive tests he’s done and how much he’s aced them.

And then he came out with this doozy, saying that anyone running for president or vice president should have to take a cognitive exam.

He said:

“I mean, you get a guy who gets in there, he’s got a good line of crap. He gets in and all of a sudden you’re stuck with a man who’s a moron”

Well, quite.

The irony of Trump’s remarks did not go unnoticed online.

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Source: Twitter/X/Acyn