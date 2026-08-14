Dave Grohl using disco to troll right-wing religious bigots is still one of the greatest musical moments on the internet

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If you haven’t heard the Foo Fighters’ album, Hail Satin, you need to fix that omission as soon as you’ve read about how it helped them fight bigotry.

Under the name The Dee Gees – as in ‘Dave Grohl’ – they recorded covers of several Bee Gees hits, and it’s the tribute act we didn’t know we needed.

The Foos, or the Dee Gees, went on tour in 2021, and they played in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

The only problem with that was that the Phelps clan, a.k.a. the Westboro Baptist Church – known for their homophobia and their offensive picketing of the funerals of soldiers – protested outside every Kansas Foo Fighters gig.

Dave Grohl met them head-on, with this love bomb.

I love Foo Fighters for always trolling the Westboro hatemongers so perfectly 🖤@foofighters #DeeGees #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/pppyKsmrMw — Tara Dublin, Unsigned Writing Goldmine #SignTara (@taradublinrocks) August 6, 2021

“Alright now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what, I love you, I do! The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Cos I think it’s about love! That’s what I think, we’re all about love. And you shouldn’t be hating, you know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”

Whatever the Westboro bigots thought, Twitter loved it.

1.

If the world was just made of people like Dave Grohl it would be absolutely perfect 🥰 https://t.co/69bkuptNkG — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) August 6, 2021

2.

I love Dave Grohl. https://t.co/aXdItq9ndq — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 6, 2021

3.

Dave Grohl = National Treasure. This is not up for debate. https://t.co/ime6ZXeBca — Beau Duran (@BeauDuran) August 6, 2021

It wasn’t the first time Westboro have been Foo-ed. Back in 2015, they pulled off this spectacular Rick Roll.

We bet it had those bigots dancing.

You can watch the full bigot-trolling event here, and don’t forget to listen to Hail Satin.

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Source Tara Dublin Image Screengrab, Screengrab