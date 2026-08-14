What was a status symbol 10 years ago but is cringe today? – 17 flashy purchases that have aged like milk

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s hard to believe, but 2016 was a decade ago. If you have vivid memories of Brexit and Trump’s first term, take a moment to collect yourself.

And while it might feel like not much has changed in all that time, the ways people flaunt their wealth/ credit card debt has certainly shifted. This prompted Princess-rog to put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What was considered a major sign of status 10 years ago, but is now seen as cheap, cringe, or a waste of money?’

Let’s hope people kept the receipts for these top replies…

1.

‘Limos’

-sagewhat

2.

‘The blue checkmark on Twitter. ’10 years ago, it meant you were a legitimate public figure, journalist, or celebrity. Now it just means you pay $8 a month to have your terrible opinions pinned to the top of every comment section.’

-katieshawkr

3.

‘Are you telling me it’s no longer cool that my wheels keep spinning every time I stop?’

-Positive-Cod-9869

4.

‘I don’t know about ten years ago but SUPREME logo shit.’

-Livecrazyjoe

5.

‘Gold leaf on food. I really don’t want to eat metal on my steak, please’

-_ogg

6.

‘I’ll do you one better and go 5 years ago: NFTs ‘They were buying and selling for millions, now no one gives a fuck’

-nowhereman136

7.

‘Gold plated crap adorning your office and toilet.’

-Calm-Supermarket1864

8.

‘Climbing Mt Everest’

-Technicolor_Reindeer

9.