What was a status symbol 10 years ago but is cringe today? – 17 flashy purchases that have aged like milk
It’s hard to believe, but 2016 was a decade ago. If you have vivid memories of Brexit and Trump’s first term, take a moment to collect yourself.
And while it might feel like not much has changed in all that time, the ways people flaunt their wealth/ credit card debt has certainly shifted. This prompted Princess-rog to put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What was considered a major sign of status 10 years ago, but is now seen as cheap, cringe, or a waste of money?’
Let’s hope people kept the receipts for these top replies…
1.
‘Limos’
-sagewhat
2.
‘The blue checkmark on Twitter.
’10 years ago, it meant you were a legitimate public figure, journalist, or celebrity. Now it just means you pay $8 a month to have your terrible opinions pinned to the top of every comment section.’
-katieshawkr
3.
‘Are you telling me it’s no longer cool that my wheels keep spinning every time I stop?’
-Positive-Cod-9869
4.
‘I don’t know about ten years ago but SUPREME logo shit.’
-Livecrazyjoe
5.
‘Gold leaf on food. I really don’t want to eat metal on my steak, please’
-_ogg
6.
‘I’ll do you one better and go 5 years ago: NFTs
‘They were buying and selling for millions, now no one gives a fuck’
-nowhereman136
7.
‘Gold plated crap adorning your office and toilet.’
-Calm-Supermarket1864
8.
‘Climbing Mt Everest’
-Technicolor_Reindeer
9.
‘Full package cable deals.Too expensive. Now everyone pays for 10 subscriptions so we are paying even more than we did for cable.’
-Kelani_Kelani