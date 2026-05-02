The Starbucks CEO has defended the $9 price tag for a coffee, saying people are paying for “the experience”, and it has a latte people foaming at the mouth

Life coffee cost of living starbucks

Who’d be the CEO of a huge multinational food chain these days?

First we had the McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, going viral for appearing to struggle through eating a Big Mac on camera.

Now, we have Starbucks CEO, Brian Niccol, getting roasted for trying to justify the $9 (£6.60) cost of a customised coffee at the chain.

Starbucks CEO defends a cup of coffee costing $9 He says the customers needs to just not think about it as a $9 cup of coffee, you’re paying for the “experience” of getting a Starbucks coffee “In some cases a $9 experience does feel like you're splurging, and then what that… pic.twitter.com/55R9xOoQEZ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 1, 2026

Niccol told the Wall Street Journal’s What’s News AM podcast that, while a simple coffee costs around $3, the price can go up to $9 if you customise it with syrups etc or.

He said:

“What we’re seeing is people, they want to have a special experience. And regardless of what your income level is, in some cases, a $9 experience does feel like you’re splurging. And then what that means is we have to make it worthwhile. And then in other cases, people believe, ‘Well, this is a really affordable premium experience’, because they’re saying like, ‘Well, it’s less than $10 and I get a really premium experience’. “When we’ve spent the time talking to customers, what is it that you’re looking for in your experience? They do talk about how they use their Starbucks experience as a moment of escapism. And my hope is we get more than our fair share of all those occasions. We can focus on when you walk into our stores, you feel warm, you feel welcomed, you feel like this is your place. We can control our ability to get you that exact drink at the speed at what you need it, at the speed of what you want it. And then we also can open up a great seat where if you want to stay and dwell with us, we got that for you too.”

As you might expect, Niccol has been attacked for being “tone deaf” in the face of rising cost of living pressures, but others put the blame on the customers.

1.

Over half of America is struggling with the basic costs of living…gas, groceries, prescriptions, medical bills, rent…meanwhile he’s pitching $9 “experiences” while earning $30M+ and paying less in taxes than a public school teacher. They’re not tone deaf. They simply don’t… — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) May 1, 2026

2.

Starbucks CEO: $5 of your $9 experience is my salary. pic.twitter.com/eKinrCBj7E — Xavier Kara (@parody_xavier) May 1, 2026

3.

He’s completely out of touch with reality pic.twitter.com/jjkn9BuAQt — Winston Smith (@nooooooooticer) May 1, 2026

4.

If people pay $9 for a coffee, they will sell you a $9 coffee. Recently PepsiCo had to lower the price of Doritos because they kept increasing their prices and people finally had enough and stopped buying it. The easy solution here is stop going to Starbucks. Simple as that. https://t.co/BcyVeZA4E2 — James Li (@5149jamesli) May 1, 2026

5.

These people live in a different reality https://t.co/U46h8swwFF — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) May 1, 2026

6.

Only idiots pay $9 for a cup of coffee https://t.co/FYowBxmk9y — Kat (@kat_maryb) May 1, 2026

7.

The “Starbucks experience” is a burnt latte with a rushed foam smiley face, 10 minutes in line, dodging the 25% tip prompt, and weaving past panhandlers outside. All for just $9. — anthrobotic_rethink (@robotic_rethink) May 1, 2026

8.

Ah, yes, the PREMIUM experience of getting a mediocre cup of coffee at a Target or Airport, and maybe even a pre-cooked microwaved breakfast item. What a premium experience for us peasants! https://t.co/DK70dH8wI6 — Aaron Quinn (@AaronQuinn716) May 1, 2026

9.

Fuck this guy and fuck Starbucks. Patronize a locally owned coffee shop. Do not give your money to these greedy pricks. Starbucks isn't that great anyway. https://t.co/HgWeXngpCW — (@jakki_jax) May 1, 2026

10.

This is the shtick the company was built on— the “experience,” being the “third place,” etc. Now, the experience has deteriorated into an unpleasant one, so unless you are a masochist, you’re not looking to pay extra for that. https://t.co/PK88jyqMlE — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 1, 2026

11.

Hearing rich people make up some bullshit to defend their products is so funny to me. *laughs in poor* https://t.co/QE91JTfqNG — Runebee (@runebee) May 1, 2026

12.

Hate to say it, but corporate America needs a recession. https://t.co/Rmqc85Ljrt — Martin Pelletier (@MPelletierCIO) May 1, 2026

13.

I’ll pay $9 for the coffee if it actually tastes nice But Starbucks coffee is muck. https://t.co/hx39EceI9p — The Long Investor (@TheLongInvest) May 1, 2026

14.

26M to hear this dude ramble word salad and we r all just mobile ordering. If u want an "experience", go to a Phish concert w a bag of edibles and a pocket full of cheetos. https://t.co/8nyaLwUMkX — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) May 1, 2026

15.

The reality is that the economics of many American corporate chains just don't make sense any more. In Brazil a good cafezhinho costs a fraction of this. Same in Italy. The American model needs to undergo drastic revision if it wants to survive. There is too much greed here. https://t.co/uAK7fGllkE — QuintusCurtius (@QuintusCurtius) May 1, 2026

16.

I started boycotting Starbucks a long time ago bc they are a union busting, human rights violating corporation with shitty acidic coffee. Haven't missed it in the slightest. https://t.co/rhSjNYg9QQ — Steph 🌒🌕🌘 (@StephanieGailW) May 1, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/WallStreetApes