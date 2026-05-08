Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Happy Friday to all who are looking forward to the weekend – so, probably not former Labour councillors or anyone whose Tesla has been recalled in case the wheels fall off. We suspect there’s a Venn diagram intersection where those two groups are unexpected room-mates.

If your area voted in an unfortunate way, you might need something to take your mind off the approaching storm, and these 25 funny tweets should fit the bill.

1.

It looks like a list of people who’ve signed a misjudged letter in the Guardian. pic.twitter.com/SQQ9kqGdcG — Mike Scott (@IrkthePurists) May 2, 2026

2.

I'm so old my Social Security Number is in Roman Numerals. — Bob Golen (@BobGolen) May 3, 2026

3.

When the weather man said to dress for the mid 70’s pic.twitter.com/lPh79XrEdg — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) May 3, 2026

4.

I'm begging the internet to stop showing me 5 to 9 morning routines where someone drinks structured water, journals for an hour, and does ice plunges before sunrise. My morning routine is hitting snooze until the fear of homelessness physically drags me out of bed. — Ᏽ (@OrevaZSN) May 3, 2026

5.

Brits in Tenerife be like https://t.co/zC2jaZu4OU — Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 6, 2026

6.

50 is when you start having flat out no idea who most celebrities are. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 7, 2026

7.

"listen to your body" my body: go get a cinnamon roll the size of a tire — dior ✞ (@deeore5) May 5, 2026

8.

When I die, please cover my casket in my sticker collection that I bought but could never commit to applying on things — Katie (@ALadyNamedKatie) May 4, 2026

9.

how it feels to live through one trump news cycle pic.twitter.com/4AFQ9gpjD9 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 5, 2026

10.

"can you explain this large gap in your resume?" yeah i tried to move an image on word. — Wholesome Side of (@itsme_urstruly) May 3, 2026

11.

I keep buying leeks because I have too many potatoes. Then I keep buying more potatoes because I have too many leeks. It's a vichyssoise cycle. — Alice Mills (@millsalice144) May 5, 2026

12.