Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated May 8th, 2026

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Happy Friday to all who are looking forward to the weekend – so, probably not former Labour councillors or anyone whose Tesla has been recalled in case the wheels fall off. We suspect there’s a Venn diagram intersection where those two groups are unexpected room-mates.

If your area voted in an unfortunate way, you might need something to take your mind off the approaching storm, and these 25 funny tweets should fit the bill.

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