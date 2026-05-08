‘What isn’t therapy but sure feels like it?’ – 23 little things that have a big impact on your day
If there’s something that’s making you feel down today – such as the country’s alarming swing towards electing incompetent, batshit rightwing leaders – you might need a bit of a pick me up. And if you can’t afford therapy, what can you do?
Luckily, help is at hand on the AskReddit page after MOOPZIEpie asked this:
‘What isn’t therapy but sure feels like it?’
And lots of people chimed in with the little things that make them feel a lot better, like these…
1.
‘Laughing really hard with my friends.’
–ellie_roseee
2.
‘Getting in the car with no destination, blasting music, and suddenly solving problems you couldn’t even explain out loud.’
–Siren_Luxe
3.
‘Talking to a stranger that you will never see again.’
–Next-Importance-4072
4.
‘Cat purring on your chest.’
–ElusiveSim
5.
‘Sea swims.’
–Competitive_Ring_150
6.
‘Outdoors fire. No talk just poking the fire with or without a friend that knows talking not necessary.’
–River1901
7.
‘Making your living space your peace. Art, plants, whatever.’
–Atnat14
8.
‘Hiking in the woods.’
–Big_Tree_18
9.
‘Drum and Bass with a 15” subwoofer is my therapy.’
–ParticularBed6338
10.
‘Petting a dog. Even better if you give them belly rubs.’
–pro-bidetus-rasputin
11.
‘Talking with my mom and writing.’
–Strict_Weight_3498
12.
‘Going to the gym. I’m disabled and can’t go anymore, but whenever I was was feeling down, stressed or having a dilemma, loud music and the focus of sets and reps always helped.’
–Imma_Lick_That