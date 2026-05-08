‘What isn’t therapy but sure feels like it?’ – 23 little things that have a big impact on your day

Life r/AskReddit

If there’s something that’s making you feel down today – such as the country’s alarming swing towards electing incompetent, batshit rightwing leaders – you might need a bit of a pick me up. And if you can’t afford therapy, what can you do?

Luckily, help is at hand on the AskReddit page after MOOPZIEpie asked this:

‘What isn’t therapy but sure feels like it?’

And lots of people chimed in with the little things that make them feel a lot better, like these…

1.

‘Laughing really hard with my friends.’

–ellie_roseee

2.

‘Getting in the car with no destination, blasting music, and suddenly solving problems you couldn’t even explain out loud.’

–Siren_Luxe

3.

‘Talking to a stranger that you will never see again.’

–Next-Importance-4072

4.

‘Cat purring on your chest.’

–ElusiveSim

5.

‘Sea swims.’

–Competitive_Ring_150

6.

‘Outdoors fire. No talk just poking the fire with or without a friend that knows talking not necessary.’

–River1901

7.

‘Making your living space your peace. Art, plants, whatever.’

–Atnat14

8.

‘Hiking in the woods.’

–Big_Tree_18

9.

‘Drum and Bass with a 15” subwoofer is my therapy.’

–ParticularBed6338

10.

‘Petting a dog. Even better if you give them belly rubs.’

–pro-bidetus-rasputin

11.

‘Talking with my mom and writing.’

–Strict_Weight_3498

12.

‘Going to the gym. I’m disabled and can’t go anymore, but whenever I was was feeling down, stressed or having a dilemma, loud music and the focus of sets and reps always helped.’

–Imma_Lick_That