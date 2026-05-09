Actress Sally Field shared a story about how Robin Williams reacted when her father died during filming ‘Mrs Doubtfire’, and it’ll just make you miss the actor even more

Celebrity movies

Robin Williams was one of the most beloved superstar actors of the 1980s and ’90s, which meant his death in 2014 was keenly felt by millions of his fans.

He was known for his prodigious comic talent and energy, but as one of his former co-stars revealed this week, Robin was also kind and empathetic, and he stepped up when she needed him.

Legendary actress Sally Field spoke about one difficult day she had on the set of their 1993 blockbuster Mrs Doubtfire.

Sally Field tells the story of how Robin Williams supported her and paused filming of Mrs. Doubtfire after learning about the death of her father while they were shooting the movie ❤️🎬😔 pic.twitter.com/bdCNYEX2pj — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 7, 2026

They were just about to film the emotional courtroom custody hearing scene from the movie when Sally got the call that her birth father had had a massive stroke and had ordered not to be resuscitated.

“Please lean down and tell him that Sally says goodbye,” she told the hospital worker. Her father died and Sally went back to work on the scene.

That’s when Robin stepped in. As Sally told People.com:

“Robin at one point pulled me over to the side, and asked if I was all right. I said, ‘Yeah. Why?’ He said, ‘I don’t know. I just wanted to ask.’ And I started to cry. I said that my father just died, and I was the one to say, ‘Go ahead. Let him die.’” “Then Robin turned around [to the whole set] and said, ‘That’s it for the day, guys! We’re wrapped here. You can get a few shots at the kids and maybe one of Mrs. Doubtfire, but Ms. Field’s going home’. And he walked me out. That was Robin.”

Sally’s anecdote has gone viral across social media over the last few days, with most people expressing just how much they loved the late actor and still miss him.

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Robin was such a sweet man https://t.co/1QVpOp1DDD — bunny sanders (@whatbunnysaid) May 8, 2026

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Robin was real one https://t.co/9L3sSWUBct — Neonghostwolf (@quisma88) May 8, 2026

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I miss that man https://t.co/I0p0dsfLQF — Joshua Garcia (@JMGarcia_18) May 8, 2026

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I think this clip shows how deranged the film industry can be at times. She was a two time Oscar winner who was starring in a studio film, her father died while she was on set, and she still thinks it's an act of generosity to let her go home before the shooting day ended. — Adam Levenberg (@StarterScript) May 8, 2026

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Looking back you can see some emotions coming from her that seemed beyond acting. — Frederick Thuglass (@FlourishingThru) May 8, 2026

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What a class act Robin was. Wish he was still here. — Vincent Paragano (@vincentparagano) May 8, 2026

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Source: Twitter/X/KillaKreww