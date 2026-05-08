Donald Trump said gas prices are down in America and was fact-checked ’til he farted – 15 premium grade smackdowns

Politics donald trump gas prices

Donald Trump opened his mouth to speak today. In other words, Donald Trump lied today.

The topic: gas prices in America.

Ask any American if they’re paying more to fill up their car with gas and the answer is a mortified, “Yes!”

Ask the President of the United States of America and the answer is, “Everything is going great!”

Here is Donald Trump condescendingly lecturing a reporter about how prices are actually down (they’re not) and they’re only going to go lower when the war is over (which might never end).

Trump: Gas prices are way down. Have you looked? pic.twitter.com/fuFTZdWbRy — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2026

The ability to say whatever he wants unchecked has been a staple of the Donald Trump presidency since he first rolled into the White House in 2016.

The problem he is running into these days is that the American people have stopped taking his word for it.

At least these people in the replies woke up.

Only time, and the midterm elections in November, will tell if everyone else stops believing Maga.

1.

All he does is lie. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 8, 2026

2.

Shut up, compulsive liar. No, they’re not. The avg today is still $4.55/gal. It should be a crime for the president to lie about basic facts like this. https://t.co/DZdZ13Diq7 — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) May 8, 2026

3.

This response is coming from someone who has never has to stop at a gas station or care about gas prices in his life. Unempathetic narcissist doesn’t care and constantly disrespect the intelligence of people in the country. — Capt M J Singleton 🇺🇸 (@NavyCaptRet63XX) May 8, 2026

4.

It’s not surprising that Trump’s strategy is to completely ignore reality and sell narratives with no basis on the truth. He’s disgusting. I want a pelican to shit on his forehead. — Johnny AGI (@JohnnyAGI) May 8, 2026

5.

Yes… if up is down, then they are down… Trump world. Gas was $5.29/9 two days ago. Today, it’s $5.49/9. pic.twitter.com/8MkKp0EsqX — The New York Independent (@nyi_news) May 8, 2026

6.

Yet again, Pedo Trump talks like Americans don’t have eyeballs, receipts, and gas station signs. This psychopath will lie about something any of us can disprove before the pump even finishes. — Frank C (@FrankC164) May 8, 2026

7.