Politics donald trump gas prices

Donald Trump said gas prices are down in America and was fact-checked ’til he farted – 15 premium grade smackdowns

Saul Hutson. Updated May 8th, 2026

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Donald Trump opened his mouth to speak today. In other words, Donald Trump lied today.

The topic: gas prices in America.

Ask any American if they’re paying more to fill up their car with gas and the answer is a mortified, “Yes!”

Ask the President of the United States of America and the answer is, “Everything is going great!”

Here is Donald Trump condescendingly lecturing a reporter about how prices are actually down (they’re not) and they’re only going to go lower when the war is over (which might never end).

The ability to say whatever he wants unchecked has been a staple of the Donald Trump presidency since he first rolled into the White House in 2016.

The problem he is running into these days is that the American people have stopped taking his word for it.

At least these people in the replies woke up.

Only time, and the midterm elections in November, will tell if everyone else stops believing Maga.

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