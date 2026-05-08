Donald Trump’s latest update on the war in Iran suggests he might not know what the word ‘ceasefire’ means

Politics ceasefire donald trump Iran

The US war with Iran has evolved into a late stage Marvel movie franchise.

What was originally a very simple premise has now been broken down and repurposed into a variety of different titles that have completely obscured the original concept.

Donald Trump’s latest pivot on the Middle East involves a ceasefire full of secret attacks and a nuclear threat.

Have a listen.

Q: After today’s strikes, is the ceasefire with Iran still on? TRUMP: Yeah it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away. If there’s no ceasefire, you’ll see one big glow coming out of Iran. They better sign an agreement fast. pic.twitter.com/eXphPfXtt0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2026

This coming from a man who wants a Nobel Peace Prize.

The replies to Trump’s latest outburst of dangerous rhetoric were a mix of scared, disturbed, and confused.

1.

These days most people habitually disregard what Trump says for good reason (he’s almost always full of crap). But whether he’s serious or not, this threat to nuke Iran deserves attention and condemnation. https://t.co/HmGh1EFW8E — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 8, 2026

2.

I may not be the president of the United States or anything but I feel like repeatedly threatening to nuke an entire country isn’t a smart way to negotiate. https://t.co/2U1tSZ4RbV — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) May 8, 2026

3.

We’re right back to casual genocidal threats from the President of the United States https://t.co/qBtDaGs6kY — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 8, 2026

4.

How many times is the President of the United States going to make terroristic threats before someone holds him accountable for his violent rhetoric? — John Brown (@John_FKN_Brown) May 8, 2026

5.

Trump makes yet another casual reference to using nuclear weapons on Iran, and we all just shrug. https://t.co/JVRNIWmGeG — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) May 8, 2026

6.

Did Trump just threaten Iran with a nuke? https://t.co/nilF0hWgos — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 8, 2026

7.

No deadline given… but can we just assume two weeks? — MAGAtard 🇺🇦🇨🇦 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸🌊 (@RealMAGAtard) May 8, 2026

8.