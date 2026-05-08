Politics ceasefire donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s latest update on the war in Iran suggests he might not know what the word ‘ceasefire’ means

Saul Hutson. Updated May 8th, 2026

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The US war with Iran has evolved into a late stage Marvel movie franchise.

What was originally a very simple premise has now been broken down and repurposed into a variety of different titles that have completely obscured the original concept.

Donald Trump’s latest pivot on the Middle East involves a ceasefire full of secret attacks and a nuclear threat.

Have a listen.

This coming from a man who wants a Nobel Peace Prize.

The replies to Trump’s latest outburst of dangerous rhetoric were a mix of scared, disturbed, and confused.

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