People are imagining what it will be like when Reform UK councillors turn up for their new jobs – 17 bleakly funny predictions and reactions

News local elections Reform UK the UK

Reform UK are the big talking point coming out of the UK’s local elections, winning over 1,400 council seats across the country.

Nigel Farage – he of £5m crypto donation fame – is now being talked up as the next leader of the country come the 2028 general election, even if some in his group forget what party they’re actually in.

Over the last 24 hours, people have started to wonder what it’ll be like for Reform UK’s plethora of new councillors once the reality of the job sets in. And perhaps none say it better than this:

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Some guy whose mates down the pub call Barry the Bellend or Terry the Tosser is going to wake up on Monday morning and realise he's responsible for overseeing a £26 million regeneration project, and chairing a meeting of the local council licensing committee… — Sam (@SamCKx) May 8, 2026

Lots of people agree with the sentiment and offered their own takes and reactions to Reform UK’s success.

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This is an excellent summation of where we will find ourselves in the coming weeks. Newly minted Reform UK councillors will experience the same level of support from the party as all the rest — zero. They'll be expected to hit the ground running with absolutely no training or… https://t.co/kVQ1fsRRHy — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 8, 2026

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Living in a Reform council is going to be funny, bin collection organised by people with a reading level of 11. I give it 3 months and half of them have gone broke. — Lesley (@lesthecroc) May 8, 2026

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The UK public celebrates a genuine national treasure on his centenary, which coincides with a landslide of council votes for a political party that rejects net zero, wants to defund the institutions that Attenborough's life has enriched, and doesn't care about nature. Go figure. https://t.co/fhBFl1x132 — Josh (@JoshAlexCairo) May 8, 2026

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No one had heard of Farage before the BBC started putting him on #bbcqt multiple times. To this day we don’t know who enabled this. Last night is the result of over 16 years of propaganda on our national broadcaster. It’s a coup by modern media methods. #R4Today — Tim McKane (@timmckane) May 8, 2026

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Voting Reform is literally like sticking your face in the chip pan. Except there will be no NHS there to fix your melted face. — Jan Venegoor of Citylink (@GaelicRoadSign) May 8, 2026

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Instead of banning youth under 16 from social media. The govt should ban seniors over 60 from accessing The Daily Mail, Sun and Telegraph. — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) May 6, 2026

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All over England today, hundreds of new councillors with remits that cover potholes, bins and adult social care are going to be meeting to figure out how to stop the boats. — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) May 8, 2026

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Lovely bunch reform are…..

Where was the media outrage for this? pic.twitter.com/UTMMqWfBEA — 💚Josie 🏳️‍⚧️ ♪ (@MsBin117) May 8, 2026

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shit you not some reform voters will wake up in the morning and be confused because nigel fridge isn’t president — sam (@wwfcBanx_) May 7, 2026

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I am in favour of Reform winning councils so everyone sees how utterly awful they are when they have to actually run things instead of just painting roundabouts and droning on about a full English. — Brendan May (@bmay) May 8, 2026

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Gotta love how the British public always think they’re voting for “Change”, but always somehow end up voting for “Basically the same but worse”. — Evolve Politics (@evolvepolitics) May 8, 2026

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I’ve lived under a Reform led council since June. They’re on the brink of losing control due to councillors leaving, sackings and suspensions all within less than a year. All these new seats will do is expose to people their incompetency. They will absolutely implode before 2029. https://t.co/cVL1CI4nzF — Joe (@andjustliketwat) May 8, 2026

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They don’t care that Reform will make them poorer, they get to be racist.

They don’t care about the NHS, they get to be yobs.

They don’t care about losing their rights, as long as you lose yours.

They don’t care about worshipping billionaires, the rags tell them what to think. — Johanna Saunders 🕷🐇 (@JohannaSaunders) May 7, 2026

15.

It’s 2031 in the UK. Nigel Farage is the prime minister. A loaf of bread now costs £7. The pensioners who voted to “get their country back” are having to pay for healthcare which they blame on brown people. The BBC headline is about Zack Polanski drinking a full fat coke. — mary queen of thots🍉 (@txbamxnmicxh_s) May 8, 2026

16.

The UK voted the Tories out of office with a vengeance after more than a decade of mismanagement, corruption and scandals, so naturally the UK then opts to vote them all back into power again, under a different name, alongside the architect of the UKs decline via Brexit.

FFS. — Johanna Saunders 🕷🐇 (@JohannaSaunders) May 8, 2026

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