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People are imagining what it will be like when Reform UK councillors turn up for their new jobs – 17 bleakly funny predictions and reactions

Michael White. Updated May 9th, 2026

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Reform UK are the big talking point coming out of the UK’s local elections, winning over 1,400 council seats across the country.

Nigel Farage – he of £5m crypto donation fame – is now being talked up as the next leader of the country come the 2028 general election, even if some in his group forget what party they’re actually in.

Over the last 24 hours, people have started to wonder what it’ll be like for Reform UK’s plethora of new councillors once the reality of the job sets in. And perhaps none say it better than this:

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Lots of people agree with the sentiment and offered their own takes and reactions to Reform UK’s success.

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