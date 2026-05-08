Trump’s transportation secretary was asked how Americans should handle high gas prices this summer and his answer was an out-of-touch car wreck

Politics gas prices sean duffy

The Magas that Donald Trump selected to fill out his cabinet have done everything he’s asked of them. That’s the problem.

The only qualifications anyone in this current White House administration boast are an unchecked fealty to the President. Do what he says, keep the job.

The result is a variety of washed up former TV reporters and reality TV contestants who trot out in front of cameras every couple weeks to parrot Trump’s talking points, facts be damned.

The latest display of this blind loyalty comes courtesy of Sean Duffy, the US Transportation Secretary, who’s qualifications for the job include “professional lumberjack” and appearing on one of the early seasons of MTV’s The Real World.

Here he is discussing the great American past time of the summer road trip with a startling lack of awareness.

With gas at $4.55 a gallon, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says “we’re in a good place” for fuel prices, and urges Americans to drive this summer, saying “we encourage all Americans to take a road trip” pic.twitter.com/74XETh9lxD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2026

Duffy and this administration seem blissfully unaware of the brutal impact their war in Iran is having on the American people. Specifically how hard it is for the average American to fill up their cars with the appropriate amount of gas to embark on one of these road trips their encouraging.

The replies below do a good job describing the absurdity of Duffy’s words.

1.

And DO NOT stop for food !!!’ https://t.co/ITdJbgTiUw — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 7, 2026

2.

I encourage Duffy to fuck off. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) May 7, 2026

3.

I’m tired of billionaires and millionaires trying to tell us “how good we have it” and to “suck it up” — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) May 7, 2026

4.

The audacity of this unqualified asshole https://t.co/OSCOPYvLOW — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) May 7, 2026

5.

Kids, hop in, we’re going to the end of the street! — Jamison Eklund (@HotMoozik) May 7, 2026

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