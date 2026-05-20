Politics Reform UK Victoria Derbyshire

Reform UK-er Jake Berry made a most embarrassing schoolboy error on Newsnight and Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t letting it lie

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight, where former Tory MP turned Reform UK-er Jake Berry – you remember – has been talking about the up-coming by-election in Greater Manchester which looks likely to set the course of politics in the UK for years to come.

Less seismic but far more satisfying was Berry’s most unfortunate schoolboy error which presenter Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t letting lie. Of course she wasn’t!

To be filed under ‘if that happened to us we wouldn’t leave the house for a week’.

Source @Zero_4