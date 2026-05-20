Reform UK-er Jake Berry made a most embarrassing schoolboy error on Newsnight and Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t letting it lie

Politics Reform UK Victoria Derbyshire

To the studios of BBC2’s Newsnight, where former Tory MP turned Reform UK-er Jake Berry – you remember – has been talking about the up-coming by-election in Greater Manchester which looks likely to set the course of politics in the UK for years to come.

Less seismic but far more satisfying was Berry’s most unfortunate schoolboy error which presenter Victoria Derbyshire wasn’t letting lie. Of course she wasn’t!

Jake Berry: “What I think is extraordinary about this by-election, is you have ‘Robert Jenkins’, a brilliant candidate for Reform…” Victoria Derbyshire: “That’s not his name by the way” Jake Berry: “Sorry?” Victoria Derbyshire: “It’s Robert Kenyon”#newsnight pic.twitter.com/3ZIdwbXvLw — David (@Zero_4) May 19, 2026

To be filed under ‘if that happened to us we wouldn’t leave the house for a week’.

It cuts off before Victoria Derbyshire interjects again, saying, “He’s not a plumber. He works at ‘Vapes 4U’ on the high street.” — Moog (@a_toots) May 19, 2026

Jake Berry . Absolutely bombed on Newsnight Not a single credible answer on the sleaze allegations at Farage With defenders like Berry things are going to get worse for Farage quickly …. https://t.co/N5KtJmV6sj — Bruce McD (@brucemcd23) May 19, 2026

Reform’s standards really aren’t that high if they’ve got Jake Berry in the party….the idiot doesn’t even know who’s who — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) May 19, 2026

He’s as big a prick as Jenrick !! — Piotr (@Piotr742499) May 19, 2026

My cunning plan to get everyone to stop talking Andy Burnham and start talking Robert Kenyon worked. #notreally Perils of live TV 🤦🏻. https://t.co/79AaAOnrDJ — Sir Jake Berry (@JakeBerry) May 20, 2026

Berry making an arse of himself again. — Nunya Bisnis 🤫 (@NunyaBisnis9) May 19, 2026

Source @Zero_4