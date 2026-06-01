The Texas attorney general just compared himself to Donald Trump in this one very specific way and it really wasn’t the flex he thought it was

Politics donald trump ken paxton

Texas has long been one of America’s safest havens for gun owners and abortion haters. The conservative state hasn’t voted in a US senator since the 1980s. Candidates can do just about anything and still get the red vote.

But that’s all about to be put to the test.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton just recently won the republican primary and will be running against Democratic candidate James Talarico.

Paton is still firmly gripping Donald Trump’s coattails in a bid to win the seat. He’s hoping being Maga, talking Maga, and courting Maga will be enough for the win.

With that in mind, here’s how the controversial candidate answered a question about his many scandals (infidelity, corruption, impeachment).

BARTIROMO: What are you going to do about your perception? The Wall Street Journal describes you as ‘scandal plagued’ PAXTON: The reality is they could say the same thing about Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/moW71KlLrx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2026

This will be an interesting barometer of how far parroting the same talking points as the big orange president can get a candidate in 2026.

If the replies are any indication, it might not be as far as it used to.

1.

For sure! Both unqualified for office. https://t.co/2psd0WGJ1E — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) May 31, 2026

2.

Talarico couldn’t have scripted this any better if he tried. https://t.co/3XkwjDpLDP — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 31, 2026

3.

Ummm that’s not a flex you droopy faced fuck. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 31, 2026

4.

“They could say the same thing about Trump” is not a rebuttal, its a cry for group rates. — _ (@SundaeDivine) May 31, 2026

5.

Herein lies the ACTUAL WORST THING ABOUT TRUMP … the normalization, actually the mainstreaming and even lionization, of greed, dishonesty, bigotry, anger, cruelty and corruption. How do we hold ANYONE to higher standards when we refuse to ask for better from our president?! — juju (@julest10003) May 31, 2026

6.

The reality is both Trump and Paxton are scandal plagued. Enough is enough. James Talarico is a breath of fresh air and will be good forTexas. — Barry Phillips (@AttorneyCPA) May 31, 2026

7.