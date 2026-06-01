Politics donald trump ken paxton

The Texas attorney general just compared himself to Donald Trump in this one very specific way and it really wasn’t the flex he thought it was

Saul Hutson. Updated June 1st, 2026

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Texas has long been one of America’s safest havens for gun owners and abortion haters. The conservative state hasn’t voted in a US senator since the 1980s. Candidates can do just about anything and still get the red vote.

But that’s all about to be put to the test.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton just recently won the republican primary and will be running against Democratic candidate James Talarico.

Paton is still firmly gripping Donald Trump’s coattails in a bid to win the seat. He’s hoping being Maga, talking Maga, and courting Maga will be enough for the win.

With that in mind, here’s how the controversial candidate answered a question about his many scandals (infidelity, corruption, impeachment).

This will be an interesting barometer of how far parroting the same talking points as the big orange president can get a candidate in 2026.

If the replies are any indication, it might not be as far as it used to.

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