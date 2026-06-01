What is a statistic that sounds INSANE but is 100% true? – 17 pieces of info that will have you scurrying to the fact checkers

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Sometimes life can be stranger than fiction. In fact there are certain facts which sound so bizarre that they practically compel you to look into them.

This was clearly playing on the mind Quadranippelkill as they turned to r/AskReddit to pose the following question about suspicious stats:

‘What is a statistic that sounds INSANE but is 100% true?’

Believe it or not, here are the top replies…

1.

‘65% of Canadians live south of Seattle’

-FranksDadPDX

2.

‘Giraffes have the same number of vertebrae in their necks as humans.’

-TrumpDumper

3.

‘If you properly shuffle a standard deck of playing cards, it is HIGHLY likely (like almost a certainty) that specific order of cards has never existed before. The number of possible combinations is 52 factoral which is 8.07E67.’

-steveborg

4.

‘In a room of 23 people, there’s a 50% chance that 2 of them share a birthday.’

-constantine5489

5.

‘A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus.’

-Top-Combination-4259

6.

‘In the past 20 years, extreme poverty in the entire world has halved, 80% of the world’s children are vaccinated, and 80% also have access to electricity.’

-Used-Bridge-4678

7.

‘During WW1 and the introduction of the new British army helmet reported injuries went up by something like 5000%. 🪖 ‘The Army was furious, and spent weeks going over the statistics before calling in the designer and engineer and asked what sort of incompetent and catastrophic design could possibly be causing all these injuries. ‘It was explained to them that every soldier injured while wearing the new helmet would have previously died if wearing the old one. 🤦 ‘Lies, damned lies and statistics”

-Equivalent_Fall_4362

8.

‘Vatican City has 5.88 popes per square mile.’

-UnremarkableCake

9.