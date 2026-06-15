Somebody asked about the ‘dumbest opinion’ people had ever heard – 21 idiotic takes that will have you fearing for the future of humanity

Life r/AskReddit

Did people always have stupid opinions but we didn’t know about it so much because we didn’t have social media? Or has social media made stupid opinions much widely more available for people to adopt?

It’s impossible to say, but what we do know is that ridiculous takes on all sorts of things are ten-a-penny nowadays.

It used to be that every village had an idiot, but now every idiot has a village. Thanks, internet.

They’ve been discussing this terrible state of affairs on the AskReddit page following this question from alekos7__:

What’s the dumbest opinion you ever heard?

Loads of people chipped in with the wildest viewpoints they’d heard, like these…

1.

‘Was once told the Sahara was created by the Romans salting the fields. I couldn’t let it go so asked how long did that take?’

–str8dwn

2.

‘Former coworker of mine told me that they did a study that proves that exercise kills you faster because you’re “overworking your body”. I asked who did the study because suuure lol. She said “Harvard or Yale or someone”.

The same woman who claimed she’d “been found in rigor mortis” by paramedics and was revived and that sunscreen gives you skin cancer and not the sun.’

–tetrahexian

3.

‘Once went on a date with a girl who had some… interesting beliefs. Her opinion was that the middle east has had so many problems because there’s a portal to another dimension there. That lizard people came out of. And everyone knows that lizard people carry negative energy, and so eventually that flooded the area with negative energy. Which causes hardships in every way.

We only went on one date.’

–Seamus5

4.

‘”We don’t need farmers anymore, we can just buy food at the grocery store.”‘

–Neat-Zucchini1134

5.

‘“I like seeing graffiti in nature because it makes things more interesting.” — a guy who overheard me complaining about all of the graffiti on the rocks in Joshua Tree National Park.’

–cribsaw

6.

‘Men cannot be bisexual.’

–TheGreatJaceyGee

7.

‘My brother, an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, hiker, camper, snowboarder, who lives in Idaho: “Public lands should not exist.”’

–IndieCurtis

8.

‘“Unfortunately they’re not Christian, so they have no morals.”’

–ScreamingChicken

9.

‘I’ve met Americans who think Jesus was born in the US and was white, oh and that he wrote the Bible.

10.

‘Music is a waste of money (heard this in 1998).’

–RevolutionaryLeg1768

11.

‘I once worked with a woman that didn’t believe dinosaurs existed. Not for religious reasons. She just thought they were so improbable that it was more likely that there’s been a centuries long cover up and all scientists involved in dinosaurs are lying to us and after they get their PhD, they’re read into the conspiracy and are too far in at that point. Every single one. And there aren’t whistleblowers or if there are they’re dispatched.’

–wolfenkraft