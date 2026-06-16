People shared the absolutely dumbest thing a customer ever asked them – 18 times staff were left stunned by stupidity

Life reddit shops work

If you’ve ever worked in a customer-facing job, you’ll know that dealing with the public can be a baffling experience. Nowhere is this more true than the strange questions they’ll ask you.

That’s because no matter how straightforward your service or how clearly your signage is displayed, there’s always going to be someone that doesn’t get it. This prompted istrx13 to put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘People who work a customer facing job: what is hands down the dumbest question a customer has ever asked you?’

You’ll be questioning the public’s sanity once you’ve finished reading these top answers…

1.

‘I work at a community center and one time the phone rang and I answered it with “thanks for calling (name) community center, how can I help you?” ‘The lady said “I need the number for the front desk” ‘I said “ma’am this is the front desk, how can I assist you?” ‘She said “you can give me the number for the front desk. I need to reach the front desk” ‘I again told her that she was speaking with the front desk. ‘She got angry and demanded the number for the front desk so I sighed and gave it to her and she hung up.

15 seconds later the phone rings and I answered it the exact same way. It’s the same woman who happily says “hi I’d like some information about your current programs” 🙃’

-CanadiangirlEH

2.

‘I was once asked if we ship UPS at the UPS Store.’

-Fatcoland

3.

‘Back in the days of point-and-shoot film cameras I worked at a camera store. One time I was asked why these photos of Niagara Falls at night didn’t turn out, because “I am sure that my flash went off”. ‘I told them that if their flash was capable of lighting up Niagara Falls at night, it would probably kill everybody within a 100 feet.’

-khendron

4.

‘”Is there a Wal-Mart around here?” ‘Said to me, being a Wal-Mart employee, in my Wal-Mart vest, standing in the entrance to Wal-Mart.’

-CFO-Charles

5.

‘Once when trying to help with a computer problem over the phone, and them telling me my suggestions weren’t working, then: ‘”Oh, does it need to be turned on?” ‘Yes, that would be helpful.’

-scizzix

6.

‘This is not exactly related to customer service, but it is the dumbest question I’ve ever heard. My parents are selling their home currently. Potential buyers asked if my parents were taking or leaving the pool… it’s an in ground pool.’

-Alyssmiss

7.

‘Do you carry the turkey that turns into chicken when you cook it? (They were serious.)’

-I-Can-Draw-Amoebas

8.

‘I used to sell tires by mail order. One time I got a call from someone I sold to who asked, “why do my new tires have such a strong rubber smell?” ‘I had to pause a few moments before responding.’

-The_Red_Knight38

9.