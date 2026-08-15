Count Binface had the perfect devastating response when Nigel Farage had the cheek to say he’d “beaten the Establishment candidate” in Clacton

News clacton count binface nigel farage

So it’s all over. Nigel Farage has been declared the winner of the Clacton by-election – even though he didn’t turn up for that. Still, avoiding appearing in Clacton is kinda Nigel’s thing, isn’t it?

But at least we got one more brilliant interview with the intergalactic hero of the hour – and the self-proclaimed winner of the election, come what may – Count Binface.

Sky News asked Binface for his response to Farage’s brazen claim that he had beaten the “Establishment candidate” (Yes, Farage really said Binface was the Establishment candidate).

And this is what the space warrior had to say.

🚨 WATCH: Count Binface responds to Nigel Farage calling him the "establishment candidate" "That's interesting, isn't it? Because one of the candidates was a sitting MP, formerly an MEP and the architect of Brexit… if that's not the establishment, I'd like to know what is" pic.twitter.com/jED2JLi4mi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) August 14, 2026

He said:

“That’s interesting, isn’t it? Because one of the candidates was a sitting MP, formerly an MEP and the architect of Brexit, one of the most significant politicians of the last 20 years, reputedly a member of the East India Members Club, which, to this day, does not admit women… if that’s not the Establishment, I’d like to know what is. Because I’m a lone wolf space warrior.”

Here’s to one last round-up of responses to Binface’s quick-witted responses to the media.

1.

2.

A private school boy banker, who is funded by billionaires, is claiming a man with a bin on his head is the establishment. — Saltmarsh (@Eco_tones) August 14, 2026

3.

I've been looking for a braindead right-wing verbal reflex dumber than calling everyone who disagrees with you a "Laurentian elite". Calling a guy who wears a trashcan on his head the "establishment candidate" will definitely make the shortlist. https://t.co/mp9VaQf3Ub — James Christian Parsons (@Dred_Tory) August 14, 2026

4.

It's obvious that Nige was hoping Labour or Tories would have candidates so he could use them as his "establishment" target, but since they didn't nominate anybody, he's had to target Binface as the establishment, it's all backfired — Andrew (@Lord_Waffle2) August 14, 2026

5.

people of Clacton: hold your heads in shame….again https://t.co/k5tdEeLMQl — Vinnie Jackson (@Faudaville) August 14, 2026

6.

It's a pity the establishment British MP beat the non establishment underdog on this occasion. What a breath of fresh air @CountBinface would have been. https://t.co/NuwreARErL — Eoin Kelleher (@eoinyk) August 14, 2026

7.

He may be a bin but he’s got more sense than most MPs — Thunder (@pw_thunder) August 14, 2026

8.

Journalist desperate to push the establishment card on a comedian with no fossil fuel donors — the mad gambler (@brotherjohn82) August 14, 2026

9.

Is that the best they've got? "You went to Oxford University… That's a bit posh." So, going to university makes you the establishment now, does it? — Chris Depper (@chrisdepper) August 14, 2026

10.

Only Nigel Farage could run an entire political career on billionaire & fraudster funding, hide out in luxury hotels while dodging a financial probe, & still try to convince the public that Count Binface, an undocumented immigrant from Space, is the "establishment". https://t.co/gW0fRxmfhQ — Sai Ishaya (@Sai_Ishaya_) August 14, 2026

11.

Who is this absolute diva pic.twitter.com/VSscWYs9pv — Alexander (@testosteroneHAV) August 14, 2026

12.

the girl standing next to him is apparently called 'Recyclon-B' – i was not ready for this on stream https://t.co/l0IASsrOFz — NJ (@NoJusticeMTG) August 14, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/PolitlcsUK