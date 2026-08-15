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Count Binface had the perfect devastating response when Nigel Farage had the cheek to say he’d “beaten the Establishment candidate” in Clacton

Michael White. Updated August 15th, 2026

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So it’s all over. Nigel Farage has been declared the winner of the Clacton by-election – even though he didn’t turn up for that. Still, avoiding appearing in Clacton is kinda Nigel’s thing, isn’t it?

But at least we got one more brilliant interview with the intergalactic hero of the hour – and the self-proclaimed winner of the election, come what may – Count Binface.

Sky News asked Binface for his response to Farage’s brazen claim that he had beaten the “Establishment candidate” (Yes, Farage really said Binface was the Establishment candidate).

And this is what the space warrior had to say.

He said:

“That’s interesting, isn’t it? Because one of the candidates was a sitting MP, formerly an MEP and the architect of Brexit, one of the most significant politicians of the last 20 years, reputedly a member of the East India Members Club, which, to this day, does not admit women… if that’s not the Establishment, I’d like to know what is. Because I’m a lone wolf space warrior.”

Here’s to one last round-up of responses to Binface’s quick-witted responses to the media.

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Source: Twitter/X/PolitlcsUK