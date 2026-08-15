UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan released a video bigging up “British AI”, but sadly for him (and for us), the real story was in the background

News AI Andy burnham Kanishka Narayan

Did you know that the UK now has a Minister for Artificial Intelligence, as of last month?

36-year-old MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, Kanishka Narayan might not have been too well known before Andy Burnham took over, but, given his brief, is likely to be an increasingly high profile presence on our screens.

Well, Kanishka released a video this week of himself in a park, answering questions about how supporting British AI capability is all about “keeping our country safe, creating jobs for our kids, and building with British values.”

British AI? Keeping our country safe, creating jobs for our kids, building with British values 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/0cL71Sqpd7 — Kanishka Narayan MP (@KanishkaNarayan) August 14, 2026

However, someone on his team might have thought about the optics of bigging up AI while in a heatwave-scorched park – especially given how much water AI and data centres consume. Keep in mind that two-thirds of England is also now officially in drought.

Let’s just say the stark contrast was not lost on people online.

1.

What's happened to the grass? https://t.co/uQVdvTbiOd — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) August 14, 2026

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Fuck AI how about addressing that very clear drought behind you? — Tyler Mcmahon (@TMcmahon___) August 14, 2026

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doing this in a park where the grass has been burnt into dust is quite the optics choice given all the concerns around water use etc https://t.co/e8l9IQOKgu — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) August 14, 2026

4.

Hey, look behind you! Bone dry tinderbox grass. What will AI do? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r69jdAdBAG — Judy Hamilton (@secretspartacus) August 14, 2026

5.

In Tees Valley 250 young ppl were trained for careers at the hydrogen plant that was due to be built at Teesworks The hydrogen plant has since been pulled n the largest data centre in Europe is to be built instead AI stole careers in sustainable industry from our young people https://t.co/SOazsBJCOO — Georgina Hollifield 💚 (@sp4rkl3jumpr0p3) August 14, 2026

6.

All the dead grass in the background is really selling this to me pal https://t.co/I3tqW9EYi3 — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) August 14, 2026

7.

Guzzling energy and water, data centres being imposed over the wishes of local communities, all to feed the surveillance state, job-killing replacement of workers, and the profits of the big tech panopticon. Labour Party values! https://t.co/d0jTjRHxZp — Joe Guinan (@joecguinan) August 14, 2026

8.

Dude, why are you in a desert? https://t.co/AoaJ4ey75h — Sam Long Covid Since March 2020 (@CounsellingSam) August 14, 2026

9.

Really quite something that a Labour MP is gassing up AI in front of what should be green grass. https://t.co/LhZRD0vzdm — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) August 14, 2026

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