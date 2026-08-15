Just 33 of the smartest, funniest, snarkiest reactions to the Government Emergency Alert text about wildfires

News Andy burnham the UK

At 7pm on Friday night, millions of people in England and Wales were startled when their phones started blaring a siren – notifying them about an Emergency Alert from the prime minister Andy Burnham.

It concerned the growing number of wildfires caused by the heatwaves, including in Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, where 19 homes have been destroyed.

This evening, an Emergency Alert has been sent to people across England and Wales as the wildfire risk remains very high. The request came directly from Fire and Rescue Services. I was in Stourbridge today and saw first-hand the devastating impact these fires have had on… — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) August 14, 2026

It reads:

“This evening, an Emergency Alert has been sent to people across England and Wales as the wildfire risk remains very high. The request came directly from Fire and Rescue Services. I was in Stourbridge today and saw first-hand the devastating impact these fires have had on people’s homes and lives. Our priority now is to keep everyone safe and prevent more fires from starting. During this period of extreme heat, I’m asking everyone to take extra care. Please do not light any fires in gardens, the countryside or other open spaces, including parks, moorland and wooded areas. Our firefighters and emergency responders are working around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions. We can all help them. Please take the Emergency Alert seriously and follow the guidance in place.”

As you can imagine, people online had a lot to say about the Emergency Alert, so here’s a handy roundup of the best reactions.

1.

The Gov alert is causing chaos on television. pic.twitter.com/xfy5j8wCZ3 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 14, 2026

2.

Even on Radio 3 at the Proms pic.twitter.com/tOkJMFJHgw — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 14, 2026

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My phone for no reason whatsoever: pic.twitter.com/6KdKAHXNEE — Cameron Bradbury 카메론 (@CamJBradbury) August 14, 2026

5.

Everyone in the UK hearing that random Emergency Alert: #severealert pic.twitter.com/qxxrprB0cM — farhaan (@iJailbreak10) August 14, 2026

6.

He’s taking the piss now pic.twitter.com/Us7OyCPXqr — Matthew (@regionalthicko) August 14, 2026

7.

The emergency alert telling everyone in Wales not to use disposable BBQs. pic.twitter.com/BjAm1Oq512 — Grace (@graceyldn) August 14, 2026

8.

Me watching the chaos of the emergency alert unfold because Scotland didn’t get it pic.twitter.com/a3PgqQZy2B — TellyAddict (@TVAddict2K26) August 14, 2026

9.

The fire and rescue services literally asked the government to send out an alert to tell people not to use disposable bbqs, fireworks etc – and people are annoyed that it ‘caused them alarm’

Might be worse when wildfires make you flee your home but go ahead and get annoyed — Lee Peart (@itsleepeart) August 14, 2026

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My soul leaving my body after that UK Government alert from my phone pic.twitter.com/o5HaesRA33 — Adam (@AdamFulwell_) August 14, 2026

12.

Why was mine different pic.twitter.com/LtURsiP99D — Chris (@gobshitechris) August 14, 2026

13.

andy burnham finding the controls for the emergency alerts pic.twitter.com/hylAYkkg8W — josie¹ (@landotd) August 14, 2026

14.

That alert scared the shit out of me, just knocked over the disposable BBQ and now the garden’s gone up in flames — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) August 14, 2026

15.

Even a text message asking people not to light fires during exceptional heat causes a massive national argument. There truly is no hope for this place. Not everything is a conspiracy against you. — Brendan May (@bmay) August 14, 2026

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