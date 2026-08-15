News Andy burnham the UK

Just 33 of the smartest, funniest, snarkiest reactions to the Government Emergency Alert text about wildfires

Michael White. Updated August 15th, 2026

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At 7pm on Friday night, millions of people in England and Wales were startled when their phones started blaring a siren – notifying them about an Emergency Alert from the prime minister Andy Burnham.

It concerned the growing number of wildfires caused by the heatwaves, including in Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, where 19 homes have been destroyed.

It reads:

“This evening, an Emergency Alert has been sent to people across England and Wales as the wildfire risk remains very high. The request came directly from Fire and Rescue Services.

I was in Stourbridge today and saw first-hand the devastating impact these fires have had on people’s homes and lives.

Our priority now is to keep everyone safe and prevent more fires from starting.

During this period of extreme heat, I’m asking everyone to take extra care. Please do not light any fires in gardens, the countryside or other open spaces, including parks, moorland and wooded areas.

Our firefighters and emergency responders are working around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions.

We can all help them. Please take the Emergency Alert seriously and follow the guidance in place.”

As you can imagine, people online had a lot to say about the Emergency Alert, so here’s a handy roundup of the best reactions.

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