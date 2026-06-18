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An American wore his Maga hat to Disneyland but it wasn’t the epic win he thought it was – 13 especially animated comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated June 18th, 2026

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We do love a Maga. Sorry, ended that sentence a bit prematurely. We do love a Maga falling gloriously on their face.

And they don’t come much better than this, a Donald Trump devotee who wore their Maga hat to Disneyland only for it to turn out to be anything other than the epic win they thought it was going to be.

And these people surely said it best.

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