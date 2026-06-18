An American wore his Maga hat to Disneyland but it wasn’t the epic win he thought it was – 13 especially animated comebacks

Pics MAGA

We do love a Maga. Sorry, ended that sentence a bit prematurely. We do love a Maga falling gloriously on their face.

And they don’t come much better than this, a Donald Trump devotee who wore their Maga hat to Disneyland only for it to turn out to be anything other than the epic win they thought it was going to be.

This guy wearing a MAGA hat a Disney World. Love it! 🇺🇸💪👇 pic.twitter.com/LbLR13w3wC — yogesh (@yogeshtwet) June 16, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Wearing a political hat at a theme park is the most loser shit you could do https://t.co/CWgrBrGZXC — ͏b͏l͏a͏n͏c (@dqveed) June 16, 2026

2.

Please get a personality that isn’t fully tied to a political figure. Loser — Ryan H (@Ry_Hills) June 16, 2026

3.

MAGA: I am so sick of LGBTQ people making that their entire personality Also MAGA: https://t.co/ZicSvRYcdO — sean (@_sn_n) June 17, 2026

4.

5.

I’m convinced these people have a humiliation fetish. https://t.co/wpwsqa600k — Joe (@electionsjoe) June 17, 2026

6.