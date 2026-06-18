Kudos to this lone journalist attempting to hold Donald Trump to account and his response didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump didn’t just sign a big old document apparently bringing an end to the war he launched against Iran, he also took questions from the assembled media and used the opportunity to ramble on and on … and on.

Except there were some questions Trump was less keen on than others, and there was surely none he was less keen on than this one, a journalist attempting to hold the American president to account for the atrocity that occurred no the very first day of the conflict.

We mention it not just to applaud the question, but also to highlight the answer, such as it was, which didn’t just speak volumes about Trump, it bellowed them.

Q: “Can you say whether you will hold anyone in your administration accountable for the strike on a school that killed more than 100 children on the first day of the war?” Trump: “No…It’s such a strange question to be asked at this date. You’re talking about a long time ago.”‘ pic.twitter.com/pPqt6h31Ae — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 17, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I did not know the statute of limitations for war crimes is only 90 days. — The Dr. (@gatesisthedevil) June 17, 2026

2.

He bombed a girls school and says it’s no big deal because it happened a few months back. https://t.co/QeZ7m7TWjg — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) June 17, 2026

3.

“Murdering children is ok as long it happened over a month ago.” – Donald Trump — Dark Woke Mthrfckr (@zerodarkwokey) June 17, 2026

4.

5.

He is really counting on the news cycle to move on and forget about all the war crimes that happened this year — Marty Golingan (@mgolingan1) June 17, 2026

6.