US donald trump Iran

Kudos to this lone journalist attempting to hold Donald Trump to account and his response didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated June 18th, 2026

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Donald Trump didn’t just sign a big old document apparently bringing an end to the war he launched against Iran, he also took questions from the assembled media and used the opportunity to ramble on and on … and on.

Except there were some questions Trump was less keen on than others, and there was surely none he was less keen on than this one, a journalist attempting to hold the American president to account for the atrocity that occurred no the very first day of the conflict.

We mention it not just to applaud the question, but also to highlight the answer, such as it was, which didn’t just speak volumes about Trump, it bellowed them.

And these people surely said it best.

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