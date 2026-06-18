This comedian had the very best response for an idiot who sent this woman a ‘dick pic’ and it’s a next level game changer

Life comebacks

Not the first time we’ve featured a fabulous takedown on these pages of a man who shared unsolicited and explicit photos with a woman online, but it is surely one of the best.

It’s an exchange which went viral on Twitter after it was posted by comedian @TheLetsNotDate and it really is rather fabulous.

Every family celebrates Father’s Day differently. I celebrate by convincing men the woman that they just sent unsolicited penile photography to is their daughter. pic.twitter.com/iXPh641Isi — Brooke from Let’s Not Date (@TheLetsNotDate) June 16, 2026

And here are those screenshots in full.

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Mega oof.

And just a little bit of the love people had for that.

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These men make my game too easy. He had family tagged on his profile and I found the high school picture of him there. Happy Father’s Day to the men who taught us the importance of consequences. — Brooke from Let’s Not Date (@TheLetsNotDate) June 16, 2026

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This is pure gold lmaooo pic.twitter.com/yAREZypulE — Lucas Keating (@lucasjk616) June 16, 2026

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This is the evil-est and best way to use the internet. More of this please. Lessons need to be learned. — B.Roll.Benny (@brollbenny) June 16, 2026

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Absolutely lost it at “god has blessed us with this moment” — Crafty Beerch (@Dniela_la_la_la) June 17, 2026

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Guy speed ran his way to “don’t tell your mom ok” — huzaifa (@infrapapi) June 17, 2026

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I can’t believe the algorithm has presented me with the most perfect example of “chaotic good” — (@LeaveHeardAlone) June 17, 2026

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somebody needs to create a new nobel prize category for this — The Kwisatz Hutterite (@HorribleNews4U) June 17, 2026

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This is 100% the greatest bit of all time — Caveat Emporium (@LukRamsay) June 16, 2026

Last word to @TheLetsNotDate.

Support your favorite troll by buying me a coffee : https://t.co/3MbUvcYuUl Get your tickets to see me live in November here : https://t.co/P2ESXvrjdO pic.twitter.com/TzlOol6vP0 — Brooke from Let’s Not Date (@TheLetsNotDate) June 16, 2026

And follow them on Twitter here and find out a whole lot more about them over here.

To conclude …

People who read this and then reply “this is fake” simply do not appreciate great storytelling. Do they not go to the movies? Do they watch Breaking Bad and complain it’s not a documentary on the socioeconomic impact of meth? LEARN TO APPRECIATE ART https://t.co/aI9sj6WVZ6 — Marianne Díaz Hernández (@mariannedh) June 17, 2026

Source @TheLetsNotDate