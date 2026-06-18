Life comebacks

This comedian had the very best response for an idiot who sent this woman a ‘dick pic’ and it’s a next level game changer

Poke Reporter. Updated June 18th, 2026

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Not the first time we’ve featured a fabulous takedown on these pages of a man who shared unsolicited and explicit photos with a woman online, but it is surely one of the best.

It’s an exchange which went viral on Twitter after it was posted by comedian @TheLetsNotDate and it really is rather fabulous.

And here are those screenshots in full.

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Mega oof.

And just a little bit of the love people had for that.

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Last word to @TheLetsNotDate.

And follow them on Twitter here and find out a whole lot more about them over here.

To conclude …

Source @TheLetsNotDate