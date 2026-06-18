US donald trump g7

Trump wanted to wang on about the ‘rigged’ 2020 election but all anyone else wanted to talk about was the noise emanating from his body at the 3 second mark

John Plunkett. Updated June 18th, 2026

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Hard to believe we know – actually it’s not hard to believe at all – but Donald Trump still wants to wang on about how the 2020 presidential election was rigged (no it wasn’t, Mr President).

You’d have thought with his humiliating defeat, sorry, glorious victory over Iran he’d have had other things on his mind at the G7 summit in France.

The rest of the world definitely had other things on their mind, specifically whatever the hell it is that happens at the 3 second mark in this particular video, as his lickspittles in chief Lutnick and Rubio watch on behind (and no, we don’t pity the fools).

Sacre bleu!

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Source @atrupar