Trump wanted to wang on about the ‘rigged’ 2020 election but all anyone else wanted to talk about was the noise emanating from his body at the 3 second mark

US donald trump g7

Hard to believe we know – actually it’s not hard to believe at all – but Donald Trump still wants to wang on about how the 2020 presidential election was rigged (no it wasn’t, Mr President).

You’d have thought with his humiliating defeat, sorry, glorious victory over Iran he’d have had other things on his mind at the G7 summit in France.

The rest of the world definitely had other things on their mind, specifically whatever the hell it is that happens at the 3 second mark in this particular video, as his lickspittles in chief Lutnick and Rubio watch on behind (and no, we don’t pity the fools).

Trump’s body makes some sort of horrible sound while he rants about the “rigged election” pic.twitter.com/lbIbdrjnFa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

Sacre bleu!

1.

That wasn’t just your regular fart… that was a blazing shart heard around the world. https://t.co/t4fP6j1wgC — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) June 17, 2026

2.

3.

If this happened to a democrat it would define their political persona https://t.co/7bLAzOccAI — actually (@CentristMadness) June 17, 2026

4.

Trump shit himself in front of the world https://t.co/xzVTgGhbol — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) June 17, 2026

5.

trump’s entire second term has been a humiliation ritual meant to demoralize the american people https://t.co/lIp6Gp9a2U — Dev (@sleepy_devo) June 17, 2026

6.

7.

We’re at the point where the media blockade of talking about trump’s health has to stop. He falls asleep in public daily, he appears weak and frail and confused daily, he takes a dementia test every 90 days, he has a basketball team sized group of doctors specialists working on… https://t.co/k3k3D9dePW — Tim (@trouble_man90) June 17, 2026

8.

Another HUMILIATING moment for Trump, as a microphone captures the moment his digestive system betrays him in public, during a rant about rigged elections. Oops.pic.twitter.com/qtWwBKKTud — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) June 17, 2026

And finally …

Marco: “I’m NOT changing him again.” -face. pic.twitter.com/7LmUMOHi4P — Former Republican 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) June 17, 2026

Source @atrupar