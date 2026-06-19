Andrew Tate said people were too scared to go out in London at night and the comebacks were simply capital

Life Andrew tate London Piers Morgan

Andrew Tate – sorry – has been on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show doing what Andrew Tate does best.

Which is to get Morgan a few more viewers – presumably – and talk utter nonsense.

Here the clown prince of the toxic manosphere was furiously telling the former TV presenter how London is so dangerous these days that no-one dares go out at night in the capital any more.

Andrew Tate says London is too dangerous to go out at night in. He wouldn’t know much about that because since May 28th 2025 he has an arrest warrant pending for Rape and Human Trafficking. So he hasn’t been in the UK never mind London. pic.twitter.com/WwPIrQjBB7 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 18, 2026

And, well, it’s fair to say it wasn’t only Morgan who took issue, and these people did it in especially entertaining style.

1.

Andrew Tate says London is too dangerous to go out at night in. He wouldn’t know much about that because since May 28th 2025 he has an arrest warrant pending for Rape and Human Trafficking. So he hasn’t been in the UK never mind London. pic.twitter.com/WwPIrQjBB7 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 18, 2026

2.

Andrew Tate is a pussy hole. https://t.co/48WgTONav9 — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) June 18, 2026

3.

I guess I’m braver than Andrew Tate, bc I go out at night in London all the time. Does not surprise me tbh. https://t.co/VpkMb6DvkQ — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) June 18, 2026

4.

Look at the face of this terrified woman, alone, in London. How is she still wearing jewellery😱 https://t.co/EuAxpQjpNZ pic.twitter.com/a2r46PJu1q — Badassmutha 🔞🌏🕊💞♿️🐈‍⬛🐕🤼‍♂️🏉💐 (@dodgson_sally) June 18, 2026

5.

London, and Luton, have been much safer for women since he fled the UK https://t.co/CuG5Vot6tN — . (@LouiseRawAuthor) June 18, 2026

6.

It’s a lot safer without him there — Insane Times (@_insane_times) June 18, 2026

7.

My superpower is seeing a video with Tate @Cobratate in it, and after watching only 2 seconds of it, with sound off, I can correctly identify Tate as a complete and utter twatknacking fucking twat. https://t.co/Xla6PWYUWj — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) June 18, 2026

8.

Tate, God’s sharpest tool in the evolution box pic.twitter.com/SEJE6UCxJp — Next Gen EV | Ralph Panhuyzen (@NextGenEV) June 18, 2026

9.

Why is anyone booking that lowlife grifter for their show anymore?

Tate is just a really creepy, scummy, nasty piece of work.

You can find loads more worthwhile talking heads (and nicer people) in any UK prison. — GraingerMedia 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@graingermedia) June 18, 2026

Source @BladeoftheS