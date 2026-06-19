Life Andrew tate London Piers Morgan

Andrew Tate said people were too scared to go out in London at night and the comebacks were simply capital

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Andrew Tate – sorry – has been on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show doing what Andrew Tate does best.

Which is to get Morgan a few more viewers – presumably – and talk utter nonsense.

Here the clown prince of the toxic manosphere was furiously telling the former TV presenter how London is so dangerous these days that no-one dares go out at night in the capital any more.

And, well, it’s fair to say it wasn’t only Morgan who took issue, and these people did it in especially entertaining style.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Source @BladeoftheS