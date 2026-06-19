US donald trump

Donald Trump’s latest cognitive test was in the full glare of the public spotlight and it was an epic fail for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2026

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Donald Trump never tires of wanging on about just how many cognitive tests he’s had and just how spectacularly he’s passed them.

So it was refreshing to see how the president would pass this particular test – the not especially tricky challenge of awarding a the Medal of Honour to Major Nicholas Dockery.

His mission, should he choose to accept it, was to attach the clasp around the back of the Major’s neck. And it was such an epic fail we almost felt sorry … no of course we didn’t!

Having tied a knot in the thing that’s so tight on the Major’s neck we’re just glad he didn’t pass out.

And these people surely said it best.

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