Donald Trump’s latest cognitive test was in the full glare of the public spotlight and it was an epic fail for the ages

US donald trump

Donald Trump never tires of wanging on about just how many cognitive tests he’s had and just how spectacularly he’s passed them.

So it was refreshing to see how the president would pass this particular test – the not especially tricky challenge of awarding a the Medal of Honour to Major Nicholas Dockery.

His mission, should he choose to accept it, was to attach the clasp around the back of the Major’s neck. And it was such an epic fail we almost felt sorry … no of course we didn’t!

Trump struggles to clasp the Medal of Honor to Major Nicholas Dockery — and then ties it? pic.twitter.com/SjGwWXyoyS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2026

Having tied a knot in the thing that’s so tight on the Major’s neck we’re just glad he didn’t pass out.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Trump spectacularly failed his latest cognitive test pic.twitter.com/HnzmXr3TDC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2026

2.

This really isn’t a difficult physical task to perform. https://t.co/XI6zBR6k77 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 18, 2026

3.

LMAOOO man what???? Gave him a choke collar https://t.co/zfi1y7U1Jn — Ced (@Ced_Byke) June 18, 2026

4.

5.

The 80-year-old, demented president is completely unable to do basic tasks, such as pinning a medal around someone’s neck. Somehow there is no speculation or coverage about his fitness to serve from the political media. At all. https://t.co/GyMnwYecbY — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) June 18, 2026

6.