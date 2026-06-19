Michelle Obama reminding everyone that Barack won a Nobel Peace Prize was the perfect way to troll Donald Trump – 17 virtual cheers

US barack obama donald trump Michelle Obama

The Barack Obama Presidential Center is now officially open.

It means so much to Barack and me to open up the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago. This is where I grew up, where Barack got his start, and where we raised our girls. So having a place where kids from our community can see themselves, connect with each… pic.twitter.com/xDYHfktnJ9 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 16, 2026

Former Presidents and First Ladies attending the the Obama Presidential Center opening: —Barack and Michelle Obama

—Joe and Jill Biden

—Bill and Hillary Clinton

—George and Laura Bush pic.twitter.com/0kRjXqsc8N — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 18, 2026

Ahead of the concert to celebrate the occasion, Barack Obama insulted most of the artists after some pulled out, flew into a rage, and declared on social media that he’d be replacing the concert with a rally in his own honour. Oh no, wait – that was Trump and the ‘America 250’ gig. This was the Obama Center line-up.

The Obama Presidential Center's grand opening features a star-studded concert lineup: —Bruce Springsteen

—Stevie Wonder

—Bono and The Edge

—John Legend

—Christina Aguilera

—Marc Anthony

—Jennifer Hudson

—Eddie Vedder

—Common

—The Roots

—Tems

—Marsai Martin pic.twitter.com/KeQB00a9Bo — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 18, 2026

The Orange Man-baby must be furious.

The opening of the Obama Presidential center is everything trump's Freedom 250th celebration will never be. — Covie (@covie_93) June 18, 2026

During the dedication, Michelle Obama made her husband tear up with a moving speech that praised him in a way he wouldn’t have dreamt of praising himself.

Barack Obama tears up while listening to Michelle speak about his life of public service pic.twitter.com/bYGKPtYtoF — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 18, 2026

She also got a laugh out of everyone, with a beautifully subtle burn on Donald Trump.

🚨OMG TRUMP IS GOING TO SHIT HIMSELF Michelle Obama just got even with Trump by honoring all his achievements INCLUDING WINNING A NOBEL PEACE PRIZE. This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/Z9e85utYJP — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 18, 2026

Hillary Clinton particularly enjoyed the dig.

Hillary Clinton really like the peace prize line pic.twitter.com/m8CZw0C5Ky — Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026

She wasn’t the only one.

1.

🚨OMG TRUMP IS GOING TO SHIT HIMSELF https://t.co/h7WrMlCYtG — lordmicky.base.eth 🇵🇹 (@0xlordmicky) June 18, 2026

2.

Notice how she said he won the peace prize and it wasn't given to him by the actual winner. https://t.co/5Ksfy2BKDA — Covie (@covie_93) June 18, 2026

3.

Trolling the orange moron 🤣 https://t.co/NSdhANFJi6 — D.B. Miller (@DBMillerIMO) June 18, 2026

4.

DT is getting cooked tonight https://t.co/h7WrMlCYtG — lordmicky.base.eth 🇵🇹 (@0xlordmicky) June 18, 2026

5.

6.

There’s no shortage of lovely shade on the Southside today 😎🌳. https://t.co/h7WrMlCYtG — lordmicky.base.eth 🇵🇹 (@0xlordmicky) June 18, 2026

7.

Barack Obama tears up as Michelle Obama speaks about him at his Presidential library ceremony. I could never see Melania making Donald tear up, except when she divorces him and takes half of his money in 2029. The love that these two have is incredible. pic.twitter.com/7F60jNXD2O — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 18, 2026

8.

Orange felon's gonna post something racist on LieSocial again over this quote. https://t.co/6vlLzt5zjR — April is practicing self-care (@April_Sassy) June 18, 2026

9.