US barack obama donald trump Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama reminding everyone that Barack won a Nobel Peace Prize was the perfect way to troll Donald Trump – 17 virtual cheers

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 19th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The Barack Obama Presidential Center is now officially open.

Ahead of the concert to celebrate the occasion, Barack Obama insulted most of the artists after some pulled out, flew into a rage, and declared on social media that he’d be replacing the concert with a rally in his own honour. Oh no, wait – that was Trump and the ‘America 250’ gig. This was the Obama Center line-up.

The Orange Man-baby must be furious.

During the dedication, Michelle Obama made her husband tear up with a moving speech that praised him in a way he wouldn’t have dreamt of praising himself.

She also got a laugh out of everyone, with a beautifully subtle burn on Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton particularly enjoyed the dig.

She wasn’t the only one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2